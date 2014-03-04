维也纳舞会 Opera Ball in Vienna
2014年2月27日，一年一度的维也纳歌剧院舞会在奥地利首都维也纳国家歌剧院举行。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
维也纳歌剧院舞会始于1935年，于每年狂欢节假期的最后一个星期四举行，以高雅、奢华和名流荟萃著称。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
维也纳歌剧院舞会被称作“欧洲最后一个上流社会的盛大节日”，参加这一国际盛宴自然而然地成为一种身份的象征。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
维也纳歌剧院舞会与维也纳新年音乐会、西班牙骑术学校并称为奥地利“三大国宝”。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
舞会在著名的奥地利国家歌剧院举行，高高的拱门、拱式雕花窗及屋顶的石雕装饰典雅壮观。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
歌剧院内部装饰华丽异常，大理石砌成的前厅及侧廊挂满油画，剧场大厅内设丝绒包厢，巨大的水晶灯将大厅映照得金碧辉煌。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
舞会从晚上10点开始，首先由数百对服装统一的青年男女跳开场舞。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
优雅起舞。REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
一只舞者的鞋子掉落。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
女士手持粉红色花束。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
翩翩起舞。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
整齐壮观。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
舞蹈精湛。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
宏观场面。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
观众席。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
宾客观看表演。REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
前联合国秘书长科菲·安南与妻子Nane抵达舞会。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
宾客相拥起舞。 REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
