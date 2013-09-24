版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 24日 星期二 11:00 BJT

王健林建东方影都 好莱坞众星捧场 Oriental Movie Metropolis

中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月22日) REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月2more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月22日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
1 / 18
王健林被《福布斯》杂志评选为中国首富，个人财产达140亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

王健林被《福布斯》杂志评选为中国首富，个人财产达140亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
王健林被《福布斯》杂志评选为中国首富，个人财产达140亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
2 / 18
在9月22日项目启动仪式上，万达集团邀请众多好莱坞明星前来助阵，莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)抵达。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

在9月22日项目启动仪式上，万达集团邀请众多好莱坞明星前来助阵，莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)抵达。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
在9月22日项目启动仪式上，万达集团邀请众多好莱坞明星前来助阵，莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)抵达。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
3 / 18
妮可·基德曼(NicoleKidman)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

妮可·基德曼(NicoleKidman)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
妮可·基德曼(NicoleKidman)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
4 / 18
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯(Catherine Zeta-Jones)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯(Catherine Zeta-Jones)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯(Catherine Zeta-Jones)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
5 / 18
美国电影艺术与科学学院院长谢丽尔•邦妮•伊萨克斯(Cheryl Boone Isaacs)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

美国电影艺术与科学学院院长谢丽尔•邦妮•伊萨克斯(Cheryl Boone Isaacs)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
美国电影艺术与科学学院院长谢丽尔•邦妮•伊萨克斯(Cheryl Boone Isaacs)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
6 / 18
克里斯托弗·瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

克里斯托弗·瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
克里斯托弗·瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
7 / 18
伊万·麦格雷戈(Ewan McGregor)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

伊万·麦格雷戈(Ewan McGregor)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
伊万·麦格雷戈(Ewan McGregor)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
8 / 18
凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)与莱昂纳多耳语。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)与莱昂纳多耳语。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)与莱昂纳多耳语。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
9 / 18
妮可·基德曼在留言板上签名。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

妮可·基德曼在留言板上签名。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
妮可·基德曼在留言板上签名。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
10 / 18
Actress Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet event promoting Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis project in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 22, 2013. China's richest man, property developer Wang Jianlin, raised the curtain on the planned 50 billion yuan ($8.17 billion) "motion-picture city" which he described as the biggest-ever single investment in the movie and television industry. Wang, 58, founder of Dalian Wanda Group, was surrounded by Hollywood stars John Travolta, Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday as he launched his most ambitious project yet in the picturesque coastal city of Qingdao. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Actress Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet event promoting Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis project in more

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
Actress Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet event promoting Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis project in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 22, 2013. China's richest man, property developer Wang Jianlin, raised the curtain on the planned 50 billion yuan ($8.17 billion) "motion-picture city" which he described as the biggest-ever single investment in the movie and television industry. Wang, 58, founder of Dalian Wanda Group, was surrounded by Hollywood stars John Travolta, Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday as he launched his most ambitious project yet in the picturesque coastal city of Qingdao. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
11 / 18
2017年该影视产业项目将全部建成开业，园区将包括全球首个固定水下摄影棚、一个巨大的会展中心、一个含室内游乐园的购物中心和七家度假酒店。(观众在现场等候一睹明星风采。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

2017年该影视产业项目将全部建成开业，园区将包括全球首个固定水下摄影棚、一个巨大的会展中心、一个含室内游乐园的购物中心和七家度假酒店。(观众在现场等候一睹明星风采。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
2017年该影视产业项目将全部建成开业，园区将包括全球首个固定水下摄影棚、一个巨大的会展中心、一个含室内游乐园的购物中心和七家度假酒店。(观众在现场等候一睹明星风采。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
12 / 18
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯以一袭蓝色晚礼服走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯以一袭蓝色晚礼服走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯以一袭蓝色晚礼服走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
13 / 18
约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
14 / 18
凯特·贝金赛尔与影迷握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯特·贝金赛尔与影迷握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
凯特·贝金赛尔与影迷握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
15 / 18
梁朝伟。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

梁朝伟。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
梁朝伟。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
16 / 18
莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
17 / 18
中国影星景甜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国影星景甜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
中国影星景甜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
老夫少妻组合 December and May

老夫少妻组合 December and May

下一个

老夫少妻组合 December and May

老夫少妻组合 December and May

(Reuters) -

2013年 9月 23日
中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother

中国富人找美国人代孕生子 American Surrogate Mother

(Reuters) -

2013年 9月 23日
艾美奖全播报 Emmy Awards 2013

艾美奖全播报 Emmy Awards 2013

(Reuters) - 第65届美国电视艾美奖在好莱坞利奥纳高顿森剧院举行，红地毯上星光熠熠。“谢耳朵”吉姆·帕森斯凭借《生活大爆炸》第三次夺得喜剧类最佳男主角。

2013年 9月 23日
肯尼亚发生恐怖袭击 Nairobi mall massacre

肯尼亚发生恐怖袭击 Nairobi mall massacre

(Reuters) - 索马里青年党武装分子周日袭击内罗毕一家购物中心，已造成68人死亡，其中包括一名中国妇女。

2013年 9月 23日

精选图集

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

Commes Des Garcons at the Met

The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrates the pioneering work of Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Reunited for three minutes at Mexico-U.S. border

Separated relatives are briefly reunited as U.S. border patrol agents open a gate to allow families to hug along the Mexico and U.S border.

U.S. forces in Syria

U.S. forces in Syria

Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐