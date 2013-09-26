版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 26日 星期四 08:47 BJT

王健林建东方影都 好莱坞众星捧场 Oriental Movie Metropolis

中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月22日) REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月2

2013年 9月 24日 星期二
中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月22日) REUTERS/Jason Lee
王健林被《福布斯》杂志评选为中国首富，个人财产达140亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

在9月22日项目启动仪式上，万达集团邀请众多好莱坞明星前来助阵，莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)抵达。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

妮可·基德曼(NicoleKidman)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯(Catherine Zeta-Jones)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

美国电影艺术与科学学院院长谢丽尔•邦妮•伊萨克斯(Cheryl Boone Isaacs)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

克里斯托弗·瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

伊万·麦格雷戈(Ewan McGregor)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)与莱昂纳多耳语。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

妮可·基德曼在留言板上签名。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

Actress Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet event promoting Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis project in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 22, 2013. China's richest man, property developer Wang Jianlin, raised the curtain on the planned 50 billion yuan ($8.17 billion) "motion-picture city" which he described as the biggest-ever single investment in the movie and television industry. Wang, 58, founder of Dalian Wanda Group, was surrounded by Hollywood stars John Travolta, Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday as he launched his most ambitious project yet in the picturesque coastal city of Qingdao. REUTERS/Jason Lee

2017年该影视产业项目将全部建成开业，园区将包括全球首个固定水下摄影棚、一个巨大的会展中心、一个含室内游乐园的购物中心和七家度假酒店。(观众在现场等候一睹明星风采。)REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯以一袭蓝色晚礼服走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

凯特·贝金赛尔与影迷握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

梁朝伟。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国影星景甜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee

中国水殇 China's water crisis

(Reuters) - 作为中国最为干旱的地区之一，甘肃省内目前已经有数百条河流消失，缺水和荒漠化已经影响了当地人的生存，而这仅仅是中国水危机的一个缩影。

