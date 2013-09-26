王健林建东方影都 好莱坞众星捧场 Oriental Movie Metropolis

Actress Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet event promoting Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis project in Qingdao, Shandong province, September 22, 2013. China's richest man, property developer Wang Jianlin, raised the curtain on the planned 50 billion yuan ($8.17 billion) "motion-picture city" which he described as the biggest-ever single investment in the movie and television industry. Wang, 58, founder of Dalian Wanda Group, was surrounded by Hollywood stars John Travolta, Kidman and Catherine Zeta-Jones on Sunday as he launched his most ambitious project yet in the picturesque coastal city of Qingdao. REUTERS/Jason Lee

