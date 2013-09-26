王健林建东方影都 好莱坞众星捧场 Oriental Movie Metropolis
中国首富、房地产开发商王健林宣布万达将投资500亿元(81.7亿美元)建设全球投资规模最大的影视产业项目——青岛东方影都影视产业园区，其中涉及文化旅游产业的投资300亿元，房地产业务投资200亿元。(摄于2013年9月2more
王健林被《福布斯》杂志评选为中国首富，个人财产达140亿美元。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
在9月22日项目启动仪式上，万达集团邀请众多好莱坞明星前来助阵，莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥(Leonardo DiCaprio)抵达。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
妮可·基德曼(NicoleKidman)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯(Catherine Zeta-Jones)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
美国电影艺术与科学学院院长谢丽尔•邦妮•伊萨克斯(Cheryl Boone Isaacs)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
克里斯托弗·瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
伊万·麦格雷戈(Ewan McGregor)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
凯特·贝金赛尔(Kate Beckinsale)与莱昂纳多耳语。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
妮可·基德曼在留言板上签名。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
Actress Nicole Kidman attends a red carpet event promoting Wanda Group's Oriental Movie Metropolis project in more
2017年该影视产业项目将全部建成开业，园区将包括全球首个固定水下摄影棚、一个巨大的会展中心、一个含室内游乐园的购物中心和七家度假酒店。(观众在现场等候一睹明星风采。)REUTERS/Jason Lee
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯以一袭蓝色晚礼服走上红地毯。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
约翰·特拉沃尔塔(John Travolta)。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
凯特·贝金赛尔与影迷握手。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
梁朝伟。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
莱昂纳多·迪卡普里奥。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
中国影星景甜。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
