第85届奥斯卡金像奖 Oscars 2013
第85届奥斯卡金像奖于洛杉矶当地时间24日晚在好莱坞杜比剧院举行，李安执导影片《少年派的奇幻漂流》获得最佳导演、最佳原创音乐、最佳摄影、最佳视觉效果四项大奖。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
詹妮弗·劳伦斯凭借《乌云背后的幸福线》(Silver Linings Playbook)获得最佳女主角。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
丹尼尔·戴-刘易斯(Daniel Day-Lewis)凭借《林肯》(Lincoln)获得最佳男主角奖，成为唯一一位三度获得奥斯卡最佳男主角的男星。EUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
安妮·海瑟薇凭借《悲惨世界》(Les Miserables)获最佳女配角。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
克里斯托弗•瓦尔兹(Christoph Waltz)，凭借在影片《被解放的姜戈》(Django Unchained)中的出色表演，荣获最佳男配角。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
本·阿弗莱克(Ben Affleck)执导的《逃离德黑兰》(Argo)获得最佳影片、最佳改编剧本、最佳电影剪辑三项大奖。(本·阿弗莱克上台领奖。) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
迈克尔·哈内克(Michael Haneke)执导的《爱》(Amour)获得最佳外语片。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《勇敢传说》(Brave)获得最佳动画长片。REUTERS/Mike Blake
《007：大破天幕杀机》(Skyfall)获得最佳原创歌曲及最佳音效剪辑。 REUTERS/ Mike Blake
《悲惨世界》获得最佳音效奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
《纸人》(Paperman)获得最佳动画短片奖，导演John Kahrs上台领奖。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
艾米·亚当斯(Amy Adams)与其丈夫Darren Le Gallo甜蜜现身。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
阿曼达·谢弗雷德(Amanda Seyfried)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
凯丽·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
杰西卡·查斯坦(Jessica Chastain)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
瑞茜·威瑟斯彭(Reese Witherspoon)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
童星Quenzhane Wallis。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
R&B女歌手珍妮佛·哈德逊(Jennifer Hudson)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
萨曼莎·巴克斯(Samantha Barks)。 REUTERS/Adrees Latif
莎莉·菲尔德(Sally Field)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
阿莉西亚·维坎德 (Alicia Vikander)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
《南国野兽》编剧露西·阿里巴(Lucy Alibar)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
詹妮弗·加纳(Jennifer Garner)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
奥克塔维亚·斯宾瑟(Octavia Spencer)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
桑德拉·布洛克(Sandra Bullock)。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
詹妮弗·安妮斯顿(Jennifer Aniston)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
安妮·海瑟薇(Anne Hathaway)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
查理兹·塞隆(Charlize Theron)。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
妮可·基德曼。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
老牌女星简·方达(Jane Fonda)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
哈莉·贝瑞。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
歌手阿黛尔。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
凯瑟琳·泽塔琼斯。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
奥利维亚·穆恩(Olivia Munn)。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
凯莉·里帕(Kelly Ripa)。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
海伦·亨特(Helen Hunt)。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
乔治·克鲁尼与女友史黛希·凯布(Stacy Keibler)。REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
