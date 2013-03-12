玩转鸵鸟大赛 Ostrich Races
2013年3月10日，一年一度的鸵鸟节在美国亚利桑那州钱德勒市开幕。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
鸵鸟赛跑是鸵鸟节的一个重要部分，民众骑鸵鸟滑稽竞技乐此不疲。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
等待参赛的鸵鸟。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
一名工作人员准备蒙住鸵鸟的眼睛，使其镇静下来。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
一名选手骑着鸵鸟在大门处等待比赛开始。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
蓄势待发。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
奋力追赶。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
不慎跌落。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
跌落瞬间。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
扑倒在地。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
就地翻滚。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
鸵鸟拉车比赛。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
选手犹如战场骑士。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
选手在比赛开始前娱乐。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott
观众观看比赛。REUTERS/Joshua Lott
