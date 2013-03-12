版本:
玩转鸵鸟大赛 Ostrich Races

2013年3月10日，一年一度的鸵鸟节在美国亚利桑那州钱德勒市开幕。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

鸵鸟赛跑是鸵鸟节的一个重要部分，民众骑鸵鸟滑稽竞技乐此不疲。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

等待参赛的鸵鸟。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

一名工作人员准备蒙住鸵鸟的眼睛，使其镇静下来。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

一名选手骑着鸵鸟在大门处等待比赛开始。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

蓄势待发。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

奋力追赶。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

不慎跌落。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

跌落瞬间。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

扑倒在地。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

就地翻滚。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

鸵鸟拉车比赛。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

选手犹如战场骑士。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

选手在比赛开始前娱乐。 REUTERS/Joshua Lott

观众观看比赛。REUTERS/Joshua Lott

