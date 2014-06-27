看埃菲尔铁塔不用去巴黎 Other Eiffels
2014年6月24日，法国一家家居品牌为纪念法国著名的比斯特罗折叠椅诞生125周年，特意在巴黎用椅子打造了一座迷你埃菲尔铁塔，坐落在真正的埃菲尔铁塔前。 REUTERS/John Schults
这座山寨埃菲尔铁塔，全高13米，由324把比斯特罗折叠椅组建而成。这些椅子巧妙地结合在一起，在结构上与埃菲尔铁塔十分相似。REUTERS/John Schults
中国浙江杭州出现一座“埃菲尔铁塔”，高108米，位于以法兰西文化为特点的天都城内。(摄于2013年8月1日) REUTERS/Aly Song
美国建筑师贝格(Bryan Berg)利用75,000张纸牌，耗时120个小时，搭建了一个纸版埃菲尔铁塔。(摄于2013年6月18日，澳大利亚悉尼) REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
位于美国拉斯维加斯的巴黎酒店，主题为法国的首都巴黎，建有模仿原铁塔比例一半(165米高)的埃菲尔铁塔。(摄于2012年3月26日，美国拉斯维加斯) REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2012年2月16日，法国芒通，一名男子用甜橙和柠檬打造水果版“埃菲尔铁塔”。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2011年12月3日，法国巴黎，香榭丽舍大街在圣诞节期间竖立了一个埃菲尔铁塔模型。 REUTERS/Mal Langsdon
2010年7月18日，洪都拉斯特古西加尔巴，法国大使馆捐赠了一个6米高的埃菲尔铁塔复制品，纪念法国大革命爆发221周年。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
2010年1月18日，印度昌迪加尔，一座山寨埃菲尔铁塔掩盖在浓雾中。REUTERS/Ajay Verma
2008年10月28日，法国巴黎举行的第14届巧克力展上，供展览的埃菲尔铁塔造型的巧克力雕塑。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
2008年7月25日，北京世界公园是一座以世界各地名胜古迹的微缩景观为特色的公园，里面包含法国著名建筑埃菲尔铁塔。REUTERS/Claro Cortes IV
2007年12月13日，哥伦比亚通哈市，埃菲尔铁塔复制品被点亮，以庆祝圣诞节。REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
俄罗斯马格尼托哥尔斯克小村Parizh于2005年建了一个埃菲尔铁塔复制品，高50米，作为当地的移动电话信号塔。(摄于2005年7月15日) REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
2004年12月14日，韩国首尔，人们用579个酒瓶子搭建了一座高5.3米的埃菲尔铁塔。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
