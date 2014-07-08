版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 7月 8日 星期二 11:00 BJT

惊爆眼球的人体彩绘 Painted bodies

2014年7月4日，世界上最大的人体彩绘节在奥地利南部卡林西亚省波特夏赫沃特拉开序幕。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

在为期三天的人体彩绘节上，艺术家当场绘制人体彩绘艺术，吸引众多彩绘爱好者。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

浓墨重彩。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

色彩斑斓。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

群魔乱舞。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

精彩创意。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

三面人。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

色彩缤纷。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

时尚猫女。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

和平使者。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

美艳动人。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

精彩绝伦。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

几何色块。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

夸张甜心。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

世界杯主题。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

