惊爆眼球的人体彩绘 Painted bodies
2014年7月4日，世界上最大的人体彩绘节在奥地利南部卡林西亚省波特夏赫沃特拉开序幕。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
在为期三天的人体彩绘节上，艺术家当场绘制人体彩绘艺术，吸引众多彩绘爱好者。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
浓墨重彩。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
色彩斑斓。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
群魔乱舞。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
精彩创意。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
三面人。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
色彩缤纷。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
时尚猫女。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
和平使者。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
美艳动人。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
精彩绝伦。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
几何色块。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
夸张甜心。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
世界杯主题。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
