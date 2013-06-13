揭秘巴军女飞行员 Pakistan's female Top Gun
巴基斯坦空军目前有一批女飞行员，其中几名是战斗机飞行员。(摄于2013年6月7日，巴基斯坦北部萨戈达穆萨夫空军基地) REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
而这几名女战斗机飞行员要经过考核以测试是否能在战争中担当作战飞行员。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
26岁的Ayesha Farooq已通过考试成为作战飞行员。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq参加会议。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq与男飞行员行走在穆萨夫空军基地内。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq在战机旁与同事聊天。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq起飞前检查F-7PG战斗机。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
登上战斗机。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
坐入驾驶舱内。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
关闭驾驶舱。REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
做出帅气手势。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
准备起飞。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
升空。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ayesha Farooq在空军基地的商店内购物。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
