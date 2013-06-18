直击巴黎航展 Paris Air Show
Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. Rmore
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Shomore
An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airpmore
An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airpmore
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Lmore
Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two daymore
Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show,more
A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport nmore
An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show,more
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Shomore
An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at tmore
Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Pamore
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, Jumore
下一个
墨国猫咪选市长 A Cat Running for Mayor in Mexico
(Reuters) -墨西哥两名学生提名一只猫角逐当地市长，政见包括吃、睡、打呵欠和捉老鼠(暗喻贪腐政客)，保证兑现竞选承诺。
上海电影节群星璀璨 Shanghai International Film Festival
(Reuters) -为期九天的第十六届上海国际电影节15日揭幕，包括美国着名导演奥利弗・斯通、香港演员周润发等在内，400余位中外影人踏上星光熠熠的“亚洲第一红毯”。
英王妃孕味时尚风 The pregnant princess
(Reuters) -凯特王妃怀有身孕后仍频频在各种活动中亮相，随着腹部渐渐凸显，身为英国全民时尚偶像的她俨然又掀起一股“孕时尚”风潮。
本周中国区精选(6月7日-14日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月7日至14日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
精选图集
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards
French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.