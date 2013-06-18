版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 6月 18日 星期二 10:41 BJT

直击巴黎航展 Paris Air Show

Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
Visitors attend the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
An Extra 330SC takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
An Airbus A380 takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
A Sukhoi Su-35 fighter takes part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
Engineers check specials vectored thrust jet engines of a Sukhoi Su-35 fighter after a flying display, two days before the Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
Eurocopter Tiger H61 helicopters take part in a flying display, during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
A Sukhoi 35 fighter takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
An Airbus A400M military aircraft is pictured during a flying display, one day before the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
A Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft takes part in a flying display during the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris June 17, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
An Air India Airlines Boeing 787 dreamliner takes part in a flying display during the 50th Paris Air Show at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 14, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
Workers clean an AgustaWestland helicopter AW169 in static display, two days before the opening of the 50th Paris Air Show, at the Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

2013年 6月 18日 星期二
A Qatar Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner is towed to the static display area at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 16, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
