直击巴黎航展 Paris Air Show
2013年6月17日，第50届法国巴黎国际航空展在巴黎近郊布尔歇机场开幕，今年航展吸引了来自42个国家和地区，近2200多家展商。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
本届航展将持续至6月23日，预计将有130架飞行器亮相，吸引超过35万名专业人士和普通观众。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
工作人员在中国航空工业集团公司的展厅准备一个新舟60飞机模型。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
一名工人在中国航空工业集团公司展厅安装一个无人驾驶飞机模型。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
一名工作人员清洁AgustaWestland公司的AW169直升机。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
工程师对一架苏-35战斗机进行检查。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
一架卡塔尔航空公司的波音787梦想客机。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
各国参展的飞行器在飞行展示中大炫技能。(安东诺夫公司一架An-70大型军用运输机进行飞行展示。) REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
达索阵风战斗机。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
达索阵风战斗机进行飞行展示。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Extra 330SC。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
苏-35战斗机。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
特技展示。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
欧洲直升机公司的Tiger H61。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
空中客车A400M军用运输机。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
空客A380飞机。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
印度航空的波音787梦想客机。REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
