枪手血洗巴黎一杂志社
2015年1月7日，法国讽刺刊物《查理周刊》巴黎办公室遭恐怖袭击，包括两名警员在内的12人丧生。(警察和救援人员在事发现场工作。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
这是法国40年来死亡人数最多的一次恐怖袭击，法国政府随后把巴黎地区安全警戒提升至最高级别。(消防人员和警方调查员在事发杂志社门前勘查现场。)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
《查理周刊》之前曾因通过卡通图画讽刺穆斯林领导人和伊斯兰教先知穆罕默德而遭燃烧弹的攻击。(遭受袭击的《查理周刊》办公室的窗玻璃被子弹射击后留下弹孔。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
据法国媒体报道，死者中包括《查理周刊》多名记者、漫画家，两名警察和一名经济学者。(消防人员用担架运送一名袭击受害者。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
法国总统奥朗德紧急赶往事件现场，把这起事件定性为恐怖袭击。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
法国总理瓦尔斯抵达事发现场，并与红十字会人员交谈。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
法国当局部署了约800名士兵，加强巴黎安保。(法国士兵持枪在埃菲尔铁塔附近巡逻。) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
警方已确认嫌犯身份分别为1980年和1982年出生的兄弟Said Kouachi和CherifKouachi，以及1996年出生的Hamyd Mourad。(警方在事发现场调查取证。) REUTERS/Christianmore
1月8日，现年18岁的嫌犯Hamyd Mourad在法国东北部Charleville-Mézières警局自首。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
法国总统奥朗德宣布8日将举行全国哀悼活动，并降半旗三天悼念在7日恐怖袭击事件中的遇害者。(法国国民议会外降下半旗。) REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
1月7日，美国总统奥巴马(右)与副总统拜登(中)、国务卿克里(左)就法国枪击事件发表声明，强调美方决意协助法国打击危害全球安全的恐怖分子。 REUTERS/Larry Downing
1月7日，意大利总理伦齐(右)前往法国驻罗马大使馆，表示意大利与法国团结一致。REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
1月7日，法国南特，民众聚集在市中心皇家广场为恐怖袭击遇难者致哀。 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
1月7日，德国柏林，人们在法国大使馆前放置鲜花祭奠恐怖袭击遇难者。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
1月7日，英国伦敦，一名女子手持“我是查理”的标语在特拉法加广场参加集会，为恐怖袭击遇难者守夜。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
1月7日，美国纽约，市民手持恐怖袭击遇难者照片特写参加守夜活动。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
1月7日，巴西圣保罗，人们在保利斯塔大道为恐怖袭击遇难者举行守夜活动。 REUTERS/Nacho Doce
1月7日，阿根廷布宜诺斯艾利斯，法国大使Jean-Michel Casa(左二)与人们一起为恐怖袭击遇难者默哀。 REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci
