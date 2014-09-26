民族风闪耀巴黎时装周 Paris Fashion Week 2014
模特展示印度设计师曼尼什·阿若拉(Manish Arora)2015年春夏新品女装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
曼尼什·阿若拉将时装设计得非常有印度味儿，充满了东方的哲学和绚丽。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
轻盈薄纱。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
粉红梦幻少女。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
手提包上印有印度风格人物。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
爱尔兰裔设计师雪伦·沃可布(Sharon Wauchob)的新品服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
雪伦·沃可布服装的一大特点就是喜欢用单色。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
轻盈飘逸感。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
比利时设计师德赖斯·范诺顿(Dries Van Noten)的秀场。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
怀旧、民俗、色彩与层次感是德赖斯·范诺顿的绝活。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
民族风格的花卉图案更是德赖斯·范诺顿特别钟情的手法。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
模特展示法国设计师艾历克西斯·马毕(Alexis Mabille)的服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
舒适风来袭。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
日本设计师森永邦彦(Kunihiko Morinaga)的秀场。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
模特穿上前卫风格衣服，犹如机器人。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
模特展示设计师马塞尔·马龙朱(Marcel Marongiu)2015年春夏新装。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
飘逸丝滑。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
模特展示设计师安东尼·瓦卡莱洛(AnthonyVaccarello)的服装，犹如性感海盗来袭。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
