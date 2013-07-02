巴黎时尚盛宴 Paris Haute Couture
巴黎时装周正精彩绽放，在九天的时间内将上演几十场精彩的T台秀，华美霓裳争奇斗艳，演绎绝美风情。(摄于7月1日) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
一名模特展示荷兰女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本(Iris van Herpen)的服装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
一名模特展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕(Alexis Mabille)的服装，显得高贵优雅。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
红衣女王。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
比利时设计师拉夫·西蒙(Raf Simons)将多元文化融合在本季作品中。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
美艳礼服。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
时尚大气。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
干练优雅。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
色彩对撞。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
优雅动人。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
女星詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)看秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
模特展示女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本的服装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
黑色劲酷装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
犹如雪之女王。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
模特走秀展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕的服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
暗黑女武士。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
芭比娃娃。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
蕾丝极致风。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
模特在法国设计师Christian Lacroix的高级定制女装发布会上走秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
冷艳女王。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
靓丽出行。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
挡不住的诱惑。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
