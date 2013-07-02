版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 7月 2日 星期二 14:49 BJT

巴黎时尚盛宴 Paris Haute Couture

巴黎时装周正精彩绽放，在九天的时间内将上演几十场精彩的T台秀，华美霓裳争奇斗艳，演绎绝美风情。(摄于7月1日) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

巴黎时装周正精彩绽放，在九天的时间内将上演几十场精彩的T台秀，华美霓裳争奇斗艳，演绎绝美风情。(摄于7月1日) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
巴黎时装周正精彩绽放，在九天的时间内将上演几十场精彩的T台秀，华美霓裳争奇斗艳，演绎绝美风情。(摄于7月1日) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
1 / 22
一名模特展示荷兰女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本(Iris van Herpen)的服装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

一名模特展示荷兰女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本(Iris van Herpen)的服装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
一名模特展示荷兰女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本(Iris van Herpen)的服装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 22
一名模特展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕(Alexis Mabille)的服装，显得高贵优雅。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

一名模特展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕(Alexis Mabille)的服装，显得高贵优雅。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
一名模特展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕(Alexis Mabille)的服装，显得高贵优雅。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
3 / 22
红衣女王。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

红衣女王。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
红衣女王。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
4 / 22
比利时设计师拉夫·西蒙(Raf Simons)将多元文化融合在本季作品中。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

比利时设计师拉夫·西蒙(Raf Simons)将多元文化融合在本季作品中。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
比利时设计师拉夫·西蒙(Raf Simons)将多元文化融合在本季作品中。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
5 / 22
美艳礼服。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

美艳礼服。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
美艳礼服。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
6 / 22
时尚大气。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

时尚大气。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
时尚大气。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
7 / 22
干练优雅。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

干练优雅。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
干练优雅。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
8 / 22
色彩对撞。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

色彩对撞。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
色彩对撞。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
9 / 22
优雅动人。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

优雅动人。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
优雅动人。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
10 / 22
女星詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)看秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

女星詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)看秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
女星詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)看秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
11 / 22
模特展示女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本的服装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

模特展示女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本的服装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
模特展示女设计师艾瑞斯·凡·赫本的服装。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
12 / 22
黑色劲酷装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

黑色劲酷装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
黑色劲酷装。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
13 / 22
犹如雪之女王。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

犹如雪之女王。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
犹如雪之女王。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
14 / 22
模特走秀展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕的服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

模特走秀展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕的服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
模特走秀展示设计师艾历克西斯·马毕的服装。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
15 / 22
暗黑女武士。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

暗黑女武士。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
暗黑女武士。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
16 / 22
芭比娃娃。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

芭比娃娃。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
芭比娃娃。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
17 / 22
蕾丝极致风。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

蕾丝极致风。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
蕾丝极致风。REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
18 / 22
模特在法国设计师Christian Lacroix的高级定制女装发布会上走秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

模特在法国设计师Christian Lacroix的高级定制女装发布会上走秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
模特在法国设计师Christian Lacroix的高级定制女装发布会上走秀。 REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Close
19 / 22
冷艳女王。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

冷艳女王。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
冷艳女王。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
20 / 22
靓丽出行。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

靓丽出行。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
靓丽出行。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
21 / 22
挡不住的诱惑。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

挡不住的诱惑。REUTERS/Charles Platiau

2013年 7月 2日 星期二
挡不住的诱惑。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

下一个

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

(Reuters) - 美国初创小企业主兼设计师奥托、艾德在加州圣地亚哥上空进行了一场特殊表演，用遥控飞机将超人、钢铁侠等形象送上了蓝天。

2013年 7月 2日
最具权势名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2013

最具权势名人榜 Most powerful celebrities 2013

(Reuters) - 《福布斯》杂志公布全球最具权势名人榜，前脱口秀主持人奥普拉·温弗瑞荣登榜首。

2013年 7月 1日
“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

“超人”归来 Radio-controlled Superman

(Reuters) - 美国初创小企业主兼设计师奥托、艾德在加州圣地亚哥上空进行了一场特殊表演，用遥控飞机将超人、钢铁侠等形象送上了蓝天。

2013年 7月 1日
韩国总统朴槿惠访华 Park Geun-hye Visits China

韩国总统朴槿惠访华 Park Geun-hye Visits China

(Reuters) -韩国总统朴槿惠27日抵达北京，开始为期四天的国事访问。

2013年 6月 28日

精选图集

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐