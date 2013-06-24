巴黎立志改粗鲁形象 吸引外国游客 Paris Tackles Rudeness
巴黎是全球到访游客最多的城市之一，但也经常被游客抱怨“粗鲁无礼”。如今巴黎正推行重塑形象的宣传活动，立志更好地满足游客的需求。(摄于2011年7月24日) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
巴黎旅游官员正向服务业人员发放约3万份礼仪指南，指出巴黎的侍者、出租车司机和营业员常常表现得无礼、不肯帮忙，并且常常不会说外语。(摄于2013年4月23日)REUTERS/Charles Platiau
在这份礼仪指南中提到中国人时写道，中国人“出手大方”，“只要面带微笑，用中文问候一下，他们就心满意足了”。(摄于2013年4月5日) REUTERS/Charles Platiau
巴黎是外国游客的首选目的地，去年游客多达2,900万人次。受旅游业带动，酒店、餐馆和博物馆就业占整体就业的十分之一，而在国内需求低迷之际，外国游客对经济的刺激尤其重要。(摄于2013年6月19日) REUTERS/Chamore
但巴黎商会以及地区旅游业委员会警告称，面对伦敦等城市的竞争，巴黎必须更努力地吸引游客，尤其是来自新兴经济体的游客。(摄于2013年5月8日) REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
2013年6月19日，巴黎塞纳河沿岸美景。REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2013年3月5日，巴黎时装周在大皇宫举行。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2013年1月21日，游客参观巴黎凯旋门。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
2012年11月9日，一名游客拍摄埃菲尔铁塔。 REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
2012年7月20日，游客在“巴黎沙滩节”上享受日光浴。 REUTERS/Charles Platiau
