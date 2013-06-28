韩国总统朴槿惠访华 Park Geun-hye Visits China
2013年6月27日，韩国朴槿惠总统启程前往北京，开始对中国进行为期4天的国事访问。(摄于韩国城南) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
朴槿惠抵达北京机场。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
中国国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂东门外广场举行仪式欢迎韩国总统朴槿惠访华。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
朴槿惠检阅仪仗队士兵。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool
习近平与朴槿惠挥手致意。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
习近平与朴槿惠交谈。REUTERS/Wang Zhao/ Pool
习近平与朴槿惠出席欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
习近平与朴槿惠举行会谈。REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
签字仪式。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
习近平与朴槿惠握手。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
习近平发表讲话。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
朴槿惠是韩国第一位女总统。她会讲汉语，喜爱中国哲学，多年来致力于促进中韩友好合作。REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool
下一个
体验“飞檐走壁” House of mirrors
(Reuters) -伦敦民众体验超现实“房屋”，轻松“飞檐走壁”。
本周中国区精选(6月21日-28日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月21日至28日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jun(2) 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者6月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
中国企业家驰骋海外 Investing Abroad
(Reuters) - 越来越多的中国企业家走出国门，投资海外大型项目。中国商人王靖因计划承建尼加拉瓜运河，近日成为媒体焦点。
精选图集
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.