图片 | 2013年 6月 28日 星期五 14:20 BJT

韩国总统朴槿惠访华 Park Geun-hye Visits China

2013年6月27日，韩国朴槿惠总统启程前往北京，开始对中国进行为期4天的国事访问。(摄于韩国城南) REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
朴槿惠抵达北京机场。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
中国国家主席习近平在北京人民大会堂东门外广场举行仪式欢迎韩国总统朴槿惠访华。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
朴槿惠检阅仪仗队士兵。 REUTERS/Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
习近平与朴槿惠挥手致意。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
习近平与朴槿惠交谈。REUTERS/Wang Zhao/ Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
习近平与朴槿惠出席欢迎仪式。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
习近平与朴槿惠举行会谈。REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
签字仪式。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
习近平与朴槿惠握手。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
习近平发表讲话。 REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
朴槿惠是韩国第一位女总统。她会讲汉语，喜爱中国哲学，多年来致力于促进中韩友好合作。REUTERS/ Wang Zhao/Pool

2013年 6月 28日 星期五
