时尚界忠告美副总统候选人瑞安：人靠衣装 Paul Ryan
今年8月早些时候美国共和党总统候选人米特·罗姆尼确定保罗·瑞安为其竞选搭档，成为共和党副总统候选人，时尚界则对保罗·瑞安的穿着大加抨击。(摄于2012年8月20日，新罕布什尔州曼彻斯特) REUTERS/Brian Snmore
《GQ》杂志说瑞安的宽松黑西装是“乡下老爸专用”，《Esquire》杂志更将其比作垃圾袋。(2012年8月11日，弗吉尼亚州诺福克，瑞安与女儿挥手。)REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
一些时尚达人称，像瑞安这样穿着比身材大两号西装的人，可能会影响选民对他的信心。(摄于2011年5月25日，华盛顿) REUTERS/Jason Reed
另外，瑞安穿西装不用领带，也受到诟病，这与其他候选人比起来显得格格不入。(摄于2012年8月15日，俄亥俄州牛津) REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein
《女装日报》则称，他选择方头鞋，是“男人可能犯的最严重错误之一”。(摄于2012年8月24日，密歇根州Commerce) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
时尚达人建议，瑞安该花时间去给自己好好挑选衣服。他们认为瑞安真需要有人帮忙打点他的衣柜。(摄于2012年8月25日，俄亥俄州鲍威尔) REUTERS/Brian Snyder
瑞安(左)1992年毕业于俄亥俄州迈阿密大学，取得文学学士学位，育有三子，目前是第110届国会众议院预算委员会共和党首席代表，并在筹款委员会担任成员。(摄于2012年8月12日，威斯康辛州沃基肖) REUTERS/Shamore
2011年2月14日，华盛顿，瑞安在记者会上回应总统奥巴马2010财政年度预算。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
2012年8月18日，佛罗里达州女士湖，瑞安在竞选集会上讲话。 REUTERS/Scott Audette
8月12日，威斯康辛州沃基肖，罗姆尼与竞选搭档瑞安(右)聊天。REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
