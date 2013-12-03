《速度与激情》男星保罗·沃克车祸身亡 Paul Walker
2013年11月30日，《速度与激情》(The Fast and theFurious)系列影片男主演保罗·沃克(Paul Walker)在南加州一起车祸中不幸身亡，年仅40岁。(12月1日，影迷在车祸地点悼念保罗·沃克more
据悉，保罗·沃克克当时是参加为菲律宾台风筹款的慈善车展来到南加州圣克拉里塔，在他带一名朋友试驾保时捷新车时发生意外。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
当时驾驶这辆汽车的司机是38岁的罗杰·罗达斯(RogerRodas)。罗达斯是沃克的朋友，拥有一家名为Always Evolving的汽车经销和赛车服务公司。(影迷在悼念现场摆放鲜花和纪念品。) REUTERS/Philmore
车子失去控制撞向路边的电线杆起火，车上两人在爆炸中身亡。洛杉矶县警察局在声明中表示，车速是造成这起车祸的一个因素。(影迷留言悼念。) REUTERS/Phil McCarten
保罗·沃克出生于1973年，凭借2001年接拍电影系列《速度与激情》极速走红，随后12年内四度回归出演，让该系列成为全球最卖座的赛车系列电影之一。(摄于2013年3月21日) REUTERS/Filipe Carvalhmore
保罗·沃克刚刚结束《速度与激情7》的拍摄，影片原定于2014年7月11日上映。(摄于2009年3月19日) REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
令人唏嘘不已的是，今年2月，保罗·沃克还确定将出演福斯重启版《杀手47》的男一号。(摄于2009年3月12日) REUTERS/Phil McCarten
2011年4月28日，保罗·沃克出席《速度与激情5》马赛首映礼。 REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
20069年2月12日，好莱坞，保罗·沃克在《南极大冒险》首映礼上为影迷签名留念。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2005年6月4日，MTV颁奖礼在洛杉矶举行，保罗·沃克与章子怡为《恋恋笔记本》情侣档颁发最佳吻戏奖。 REUTERS/Fred Greaves
