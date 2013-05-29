驾驶老爷车 从北京去巴黎 Peking to Paris Motor Challenge
2013第五届北京-巴黎老爷车拉力赛，时隔三年再次拉开帷幕，此项赛事有来自26个国家的96辆老爷车参加，总行程12500公里。(摄于2013年5月27日，北京) REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
96辆经典老爷车从北京八达岭长城出发，将耗时约33天穿越欧亚大陆，最终到达终点巴黎。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
1907年，曾有5辆汽车从北京到巴黎，完成了世界上第一个洲际汽车比赛“北京－巴黎汽车拉力赛”的艰难历程。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
北京至巴黎的老爷车拉力赛之前已举办过很多次，最近的一次是在2007年。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
英国男子David Brown检查自己的、产于1930年的劳斯莱斯Phantom II。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
David Brown在劳斯莱斯Phantom II驾驶室内。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
法国男子Albert Bessudo对自己的、产于1950年的捷豹XK120进行赛前检查。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
一辆奔驰老爷车。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
产于1964年的水星(Mercury)Park Lane。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2007年5月27日，北京－巴黎老爷车拉力赛启程，130余辆老爷车在这一跨越亚欧大陆的漫漫征程中展开较量。 REUTERS/China Daily
一辆等待赛程开始的老爷车。 REUTERS/China Daily
