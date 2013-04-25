版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 15:04 BJT

《人物》美女榜 PEOPLE's Most Beautiful List

美国女星格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)被《人物》杂志评选为2013年度世界最美女人之首。格温妮丝已第4次被人物杂志列在年度百位最美女人之列，这次是她第一次上杂志封面。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
获封世界上最美女人的还有黑人女星凯莉·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
出演《悲惨世界》的女星阿曼达·塞弗里德(Amanda Seyfried)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
76岁的老牌女星简·方达(Jane Fonda)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
第85届奥斯卡金像奖最佳女主角获得者詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
女子团体“真命天女”成员凯莉·罗兰德(Kelly Rowland)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
“黑珍珠”哈莉·贝瑞(Halle Berry)。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
曾出演《霹雳娇娃》的德鲁·巴里摩尔(Drew Barrymore)。 REUTERS/Kena Betancur

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
美国流行歌手Pink。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus

2013年 4月 25日 星期四
