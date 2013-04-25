《人物》美女榜 PEOPLE's Most Beautiful List
美国女星格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)被《人物》杂志评选为2013年度世界最美女人之首。格温妮丝已第4次被人物杂志列在年度百位最美女人之列，这次是她第一次上杂志封面。REUTERS/Mario Anzmore
获封世界上最美女人的还有黑人女星凯莉·华盛顿(Kerry Washington)。 REUTERS/Phil McCarten
出演《悲惨世界》的女星阿曼达·塞弗里德(Amanda Seyfried)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
佐伊·丹斯切尔(Zooey Deschanel)。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
76岁的老牌女星简·方达(Jane Fonda)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
第85届奥斯卡金像奖最佳女主角获得者詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
女子团体“真命天女”成员凯莉·罗兰德(Kelly Rowland)。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
“黑珍珠”哈莉·贝瑞(Halle Berry)。REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
曾出演《霹雳娇娃》的德鲁·巴里摩尔(Drew Barrymore)。 REUTERS/Kena Betancur
美国流行歌手Pink。 REUTERS/Steve Marcus
下一个
路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2013(1)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
年轻消费者是中国经济转型关键 Youth Spending Power
(Reuters) -在中国政府努力进行一场关键的宏观经济转型，即促消费减投资之时，年轻消费者或许是这场转型的关键。中国的这场经济转型不仅是新领导层所致力于的，也是全世界所期待的。
年轻人思维方式在改变中国经济版图 Youth Spending Power
(Reuters) -年轻人思维方式的转变，加上河南等昔日贫困省份的庞大人口越来越富裕，这正在改变中国经济版图。
24小时时事新闻(4月25日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela
Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.
Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS
Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.
Dior goes to Tokyo
Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.
Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman
Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.
Riding the subway in North Korea
Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.
Iceberg Alley
The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.