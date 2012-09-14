最会穿衣的女人 People's "Best Dressed"
美国《人物》杂志公布年度最佳着装排行榜，《钢铁侠》女星格温妮丝·帕特洛(Gwyneth Paltrow)成为最会穿衣的女星。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
第二名：英王妃凯特，她今年还曾被《人物》评选为全球最美女性第10位。 REUTERS/Stephen Morrison/Pool
第三名：“蜘蛛女”艾玛·斯通(Emma Stone)，与“新蜘蛛侠”男星安德鲁·加菲尔德相恋。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第四名：好莱坞名媛姐妹花金·卡戴珊和克洛伊·卡戴珊。 REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
第五名：“精灵王子”奥兰多·布鲁姆的妻子、超模米兰达·可儿(Miranda Kerr)。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
第六名：美国新一代甜心、《律政俏佳人》系列电影女星瑞茜·威瑟斯彭(Reese Witherspoon)。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
第七名：歌坛天后蕾哈娜。 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第八名：好莱坞性感女神杰西卡·奥尔芭(Jessica Alba)。REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
第九名：黛安·克鲁格(Diane Kruger)，曾在《特洛伊》中饰演倾国倾城的王妃海伦。 REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
第十名：在电影《冬天的骨头》中一鸣惊人的美国新生代女星詹妮弗·劳伦斯(Jennifer Lawrence)。 REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
