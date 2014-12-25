路透12月照片精选(上)
12月1日，瑞士日内瓦，法国艺术家Cedric Le Borgne的装置艺术品“Voyageurs”安装在楼顶。 REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
12月2日，布基纳法索瓦加杜古，人们为死于反对总统孔波雷延长任期示威游行的逝者挖掘墓穴。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
12月3日，奥地利小村施内贝格，被冰雪覆盖的路标。奥地利北部部分地区遭冰雨和冻雾侵袭， 部分公路和学校关闭。 REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
12月2日，巴西圣保罗纳扎雷保利斯塔，巴西艺术家Mundano创作的仙人掌装置艺术矗立在Cantareira水库大坝上，以表达干旱主题。REUTERS/Nacho Doce
12月4日，塞尔维亚小镇马伊丹佩克，一对兄妹在靠蜡烛照明的房间里玩耍。暴风雪造成塞尔维亚全国多个地区交通中断、停气、停水、停电。 REUTERS/Marko Djurica
12月5日，墨西哥图斯特拉古铁雷斯，抗议者要求释放5月涉嫌偷牛的同伴，其中一名农民点火自焚，后火被扑灭送往医院。 REUTERS/Rene Arauxo
12月8日，印度新德里，警察护送被控强奸的司机Shiv Kumar Yadav离开法院。一名女乘客5日深夜用租车应用Uber软件叫车后被司机强奸，新德里市政府对Uber颁布禁令，禁止其在印度首都提供任何形式的服务。 REmore
12月8日，肯尼亚曼德拉，一辆开往内罗毕的巴士乘客等待接受警方的武器搜查。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
12月8日，伊拉克纳杰夫，什叶派穆斯林朝圣者步行前往圣城卡尔巴拉。 REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
12月8日，印度孟买，一个五岁的男孩帮助父亲卖气球。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
12月7日，美国纽约，示威者在时代广场“躺尸”，抗议陪审团不起诉将黑人小贩加纳“锁喉”死亡的涉事警察丹尼尔·潘塔雷欧。 REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
12月10日，以色列埃夫罗纳自然保护区，遭原油污染板结的地面。以色列埃拉特石油管道4日破裂，致使300万升原油泄漏。REUTERS/Baz Ratner REUTERS/Baz Ratner
12月10日，美国华盛顿，美国总统奥巴马当“圣诞老人”，扛着圣诞礼物造访海军陆战队，为“给孩子们的玩具”捐赠礼品。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
12月15日，澳大利亚悉尼市中心一家咖啡馆发生人质劫持事件，一名人质跑向警察。警方与劫匪对峙17小时后强攻咖啡馆，事件最终造成两名人质死亡，一名劫匪被警方击毙。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
12月16日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，妇女们在遇难学生的遗体旁痛哭。塔利班武装分子当日闯入白沙瓦一所学校并开火，造成132名学生和9名教职员工丧生。这是该国近年来最严重的血腥屠杀事件。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemrmore
