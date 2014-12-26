路透12月照片精选(下)
12月14日，2014世界小姐大赛决赛在英国伦敦举行，22岁的南非小姐Rolene Strauss(中)从121位不同国家及地区代表中脱颖而出夺得桂冠。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
12月14日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦武装部队“卡桑旅”在军演中展示武器，庆祝哈马斯成立27周年。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
12月15日，乌克兰小村Hrabove，一名男子骑车经过马航M17坠机事故的现场的残骸。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
12月15日，美国普拉姆岛，海岸巡防队员在培训中使用信号弹。 REUTERS/U.S. Coast Guard/Petty Officer 3rd Class MyeongHi Clegg/handout
12月16日，英国伦敦一家儿童活动基地，凯特王妃蒙住眼睛与孩子们制作蛋糕，旨在提高人们对残疾的认识。 REUTERS/Ben Stansall/Pool
12月16日，黑龙江黑河，士兵们在零下30度的低温天气中训练。 REUTERS/China Daily
12月17日，尼亚首都内罗毕玛孔加尼地区一座尚未完工的住宅楼发生坍塌，救援人员在现场施救。REUTERS/Noor Khamis
12月16日，美国洛杉矶法院外，法学学生、律师以及法律工作者躺在地上扮死，抗议大陪审团决定不起诉在纽约和密苏里州两起警察参枪杀黑人案件。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
12月17日，巴基斯坦白沙瓦，遭塔利班武装分子袭击的学校教室中血迹斑斑。塔利班武装分子16日闯入白沙瓦一所军人子弟学校并开火，造成132名学生和9名教职员工丧生。这是该国近年来最严重的血腥屠杀事件。REUTERS/Faymore
12月17日，梵蒂冈圣伯多禄广场，罗马教皇方济各与信徒们庆祝他的78岁生日，并吹灭生日蜡烛。REUTERS/Tony Gentile
12月18日，塞拉利昂科伊杜，一名疑似感染埃博拉病毒的患者横尸街头，引发市民围观。世界卫生组织24日公布的最新数据显示，今年上半年暴发于西非国家的埃博拉疫情已导致19,497人疑似或确诊感染，其中7,588人丧生。 REmore
12月19日，阿富汗楠格哈尔省芬蒂美军前进作战基地，一名男子在晨光中前行。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
12月19日，印尼中爪哇班查尔尼卡拉县发泥石流，救援人员展开搜救。由暴雨引发的泥石流造成至少88人丧生。 REUTERS/Idhad Zakaria/Antara Foto
12月14日，泰国攀牙府，两名僧林参观印度洋海啸纪念馆。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
12月19日，泰国那拉提瓦府附近，居民围观搁浅的印尼油轮。泰国南部日前天气恶劣强风肆虐，一艘印尼注册的运油船15日在泰国南部岸外，被强风硬推到岸边。 REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom
