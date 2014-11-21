版本:
中国
图片 | 2014年 11月 21日 星期五 13:55 BJT

路透11月照片精选（上） Pictures of Nov 2014

11月1日发布的照片显示，一架F/A-18黄蜂式战斗机从美国卡尔·文森号航空母舰上起飞。9月以来美国为首的联盟对“伊斯兰国”发动空袭。 REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月2日，香港，一名“占中”示威者从帐篷内向外张望。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月3日，英国伦敦，威斯敏斯特大教堂外的草坪上竖立着十字架，为11月11日的阵亡将士纪念日做准备。 REUTERS/Andrew Winning

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月3日，印度孟买，一名什叶派穆斯林带幼子参加阿舒拉节活动。阿舒拉节是伊斯兰教圣日是什叶派穆斯林为哀悼穆罕默德的外孙侯赛因遇难的重要纪念日。 REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月3日，巴基斯坦拉合尔，人们为自杀式炸弹袭击遇难者举行葬礼。2日晚发生在拉合尔靠近印度和巴基斯坦边境瓦格赫的自杀式袭击已造成至少55人死亡、118人受伤。 REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月4日，印度德里，穆斯林在阿舒拉游行上索要免费饮用水。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月5日，英国刘易斯区，人们参加篝火游行，以纪念1605年盖伊·福克斯企图炸毁国会大厦的“火药阴谋”失败。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
西班牙加泰罗尼亚地区11月9日如期举行非正式的独立咨询投票。近年来，由于加泰罗尼亚自身民族认同感日益增强和西班牙遭受经济危机沉重打击，加泰罗尼亚分离主义运动风起云涌。(1月16日，巴塞罗那，一名支持独立的女子在加泰罗尼亚地区议会附近示威。) REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月7日，耶路撒冷，巴勒斯坦示威者在一个检查点与以色列边境警察发生冲突。REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月7日，德国柏林，一名男子在东边画廊拍摄柏林墙。为纪念柏林墙倒塌25周年，8000只发光氦气球将在11月7日至9日沿着原柏林墙修筑线路摆放，总长15公里。 REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月9日，德国纪念柏林墙倒塌25周年，一个女孩将花插进柏林墙。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月10日，北京，中国国家主席习近平在人民大会堂应约会见日本首相安倍晋三。 REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月11日，英国伦敦，两名男子参观名为“血染的土地红色的海”的艺术展。伦敦塔护城河里“栽种”888,246朵陶瓷制红罂粟花，以缅怀一战中的死难者。 REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月12日，智利圣地亚哥，国家美术博物馆展览的使用旧衣服制作的艺术设置”人们“（Persons）。REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
11月19日，日本京都，身穿和服的游客游览公园。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2014年 11月 21日 星期五
