2014年 4月 23日

路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

4月1日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，住房部遭反政府示威者放火。REUTERS/Jorge Silva

4月1日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，住房部遭反政府示威者放火。REUTERS/Jorge Silva

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月1日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，住房部遭反政府示威者放火。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
4月1日，美国华盛顿，通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)出席国会听证会。美国国会当日将举行公开听证会，就通用汽车对有缺陷的车载点火开关问题反应迟缓一事进行讨论，藉以努力厘清过去十年13起汽车相关死亡事件背后的责任方。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

4月1日，美国华盛顿，通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)出席国会听证会。美国国会当日将举行公开听证会，就通用汽车对有缺陷的车载点火开关问题反应迟缓一事进行讨论，藉以努力厘清过去十年13起汽车相关死亡事件背后的责任方。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月1日，美国华盛顿，通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)出席国会听证会。美国国会当日将举行公开听证会，就通用汽车对有缺陷的车载点火开关问题反应迟缓一事进行讨论，藉以努力厘清过去十年13起汽车相关死亡事件背后的责任方。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
4月2日，智利港口伊基克，在遭遇地震海啸过后海边一片狼藉。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta

4月2日，智利港口伊基克，在遭遇地震海啸过后海边一片狼藉。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月2日，智利港口伊基克，在遭遇地震海啸过后海边一片狼藉。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta
4月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，几名男子开车经过一栋遭政府军空袭的建筑。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

4月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，几名男子开车经过一栋遭政府军空袭的建筑。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，几名男子开车经过一栋遭政府军空袭的建筑。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
4月2日，英国伦敦，白金汉宫展出一系列英国女王伊丽莎白二世童年时候的用品和玩具，包括娃娃、柳条婴儿车和粉红色茶具等及女王童年时的照片。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

4月2日，英国伦敦，白金汉宫展出一系列英国女王伊丽莎白二世童年时候的用品和玩具，包括娃娃、柳条婴儿车和粉红色茶具等及女王童年时的照片。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月2日，英国伦敦，白金汉宫展出一系列英国女王伊丽莎白二世童年时候的用品和玩具，包括娃娃、柳条婴儿车和粉红色茶具等及女王童年时的照片。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile late on Wednesday but there were no reports of damage and a precautionary tsunami alert along the coast and in neighboring Peru was called off. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE -

People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocks, in the northern port of Iquique April 3, 2014. A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off northern Chile late on Wednesday but there were no reports of damage and a precautionary tsunami alert along the coast and in neighboring Peru was called off. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado (CHILE -
DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss in front of "Cupid's Span", a sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES

DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss imore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss in front of "Cupid's Span", a sculpture by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen, and the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, California April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES
DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN -

DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of thmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of the Grand National horse racing meeting at Aintree, northern England April 4, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN -
DATE IMPORTED: April 05, 2014 Volunteers clean up garbage at the Independence Square in Kiev, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (UKRAINE

Volunteers clean up garbage at the Independence Square in Kiev, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 05, 2014 Volunteers clean up garbage at the Independence Square in Kiev, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (UKRAINE
DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan (SYRIA -

DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men rescue a bomore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men rescue a boy from under the rubble after what activists said was explosive barrels dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar Al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hosam Katan (SYRIA -
DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 People throw coloured powder during the Holi festival in Barcelona April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN -

People throw coloured powder during the Holi festival in Barcelona April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 People throw coloured powder during the Holi festival in Barcelona April 6, 2014. REUTERS/Albert Gea (SPAIN -
4月8日，北京，马航MH370失联乘客亲属在丽都酒店摆放蜡烛悼念亲人。马来西亚航空公司MH370客机搜寻工作已开展近7周，但至今仍一无所获。不过，澳大利亚4月23日表示，会继续搜寻马航MH370。REUTERS/Jason Lee

4月8日，北京，马航MH370失联乘客亲属在丽都酒店摆放蜡烛悼念亲人。马来西亚航空公司MH370客机搜寻工作已开展近7周，但至今仍一无所获。不过，澳大利亚4月23日表示，会继续搜寻马航MH370。REUTERS/Jason Lee

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月8日，北京，马航MH370失联乘客亲属在丽都酒店摆放蜡烛悼念亲人。马来西亚航空公司MH370客机搜寻工作已开展近7周，但至今仍一无所获。不过，澳大利亚4月23日表示，会继续搜寻马航MH370。REUTERS/Jason Lee
4月7日，耶路撒冷附近，正统犹太教男子在“Mayim Shelanu”仪式上收集泉水。人们用这种水准备逾越节的无酵面包。REUTERS/Baz Ratner

4月7日，耶路撒冷附近，正统犹太教男子在"Mayim Shelanu"仪式上收集泉水。人们用这种水准备逾越节的无酵面包。REUTERS/Baz Ratner

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
4月7日，耶路撒冷附近，正统犹太教男子在“Mayim Shelanu”仪式上收集泉水。人们用这种水准备逾越节的无酵面包。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2014 Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his poster in Bissau April 11, 2014. Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, will go the polls on Sunday in a long-delayed legislative and presidential election intended to draw a line under a 2012 military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney (GUINEA-BISSAU

DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2014 Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his pomore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2014 Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his poster in Bissau April 11, 2014. Guinea-Bissau, one of the world's poorest countries, will go the polls on Sunday in a long-delayed legislative and presidential election intended to draw a line under a 2012 military coup. REUTERS/Joe Penney (GUINEA-BISSAU
DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2014 A woman looks at pilgrims walk past ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest April 12, 2014. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, a week before his crucifixion. Romania's Christian Orthodox majority will celebrate Easter on April 20 together with Catholic believers. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA -

DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2014 A woman looks at pilgrims walk past ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest Amore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2014 A woman looks at pilgrims walk past ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest April 12, 2014. Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem, a week before his crucifixion. Romania's Christian Orthodox majority will celebrate Easter on April 20 together with Catholic believers. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel (ROMANIA -
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. At least 12 people were killed and 2,000 houses destroyed over the weekend by a fire that devastated parts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, as authorities evacuated thousands and sent in aircraft to battle the blaze. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez (CHILE

Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. At least 12 peomore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. At least 12 people were killed and 2,000 houses destroyed over the weekend by a fire that devastated parts of the Chilean port city of Valparaiso, as authorities evacuated thousands and sent in aircraft to battle the blaze. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez (CHILE
young girl sits on her father's shoulders as she looks at an old industrial building in Frankfurt, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - T

A young girl sits on her father's shoulders as she looks at an old industrial building in Frankfurt, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
young girl sits on her father's shoulders as she looks at an old industrial building in Frankfurt, April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (GERMANY - T
DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in downtown Sao Paulo April 13, 2014. The "Rebel Cup" is an informal tournament bringing together social movements as a way of protest against government spending for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The boy (L) wears a T-shirt of Real Madrid and the boy (2nd R) wears the shorts of Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL -

DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in domore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in downtown Sao Paulo April 13, 2014. The "Rebel Cup" is an informal tournament bringing together social movements as a way of protest against government spending for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. The boy (L) wears a T-shirt of Real Madrid and the boy (2nd R) wears the shorts of Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce (BRAZIL -
DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES

DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lilymore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lily Oppelt during a visit with children at the Fisher House at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts (UNITED STATES
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in front of a flower exhibition featuring North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 14, 2014 and released on April 15, 2014, on the 102nd birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. MANDATORY CREDIT REUTERS/Kyodo (NORTH KOR

DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in frontmore

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in front of a flower exhibition featuring North Korea's late founder Kim Il Sung in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on April 14, 2014 and released on April 15, 2014, on the 102nd birthday of North Korean founder Kim Il Sung. MANDATORY CREDIT REUTERS/Kyodo (NORTH KOR
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2014年 4月 23日
