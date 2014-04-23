路透4月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
4月1日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，住房部遭反政府示威者放火。REUTERS/Jorge Silva
4月1日，美国华盛顿，通用汽车首席执行官玛丽·巴拉(Mary Barra)出席国会听证会。美国国会当日将举行公开听证会，就通用汽车对有缺陷的车载点火开关问题反应迟缓一事进行讨论，藉以努力厘清过去十年13起汽车相关死亡事件more
4月2日，智利港口伊基克，在遭遇地震海啸过后海边一片狼藉。智利继1日发生8.2级强震后，2日又发生7.8级强震，均引发了海啸，地震已造成6人死亡。REUTERS/Francisco Alcayaga Motta
4月2日，叙利亚阿勒颇，几名男子开车经过一栋遭政府军空袭的建筑。 REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
4月2日，英国伦敦，白金汉宫展出一系列英国女王伊丽莎白二世童年时候的用品和玩具，包括娃娃、柳条婴儿车和粉红色茶具等及女王童年时的照片。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People walk next to a crack along a damaged road leading to Alto Hospicio commune, after a series of aftershocmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Newlyweds Flor Perez (R) and Jose Ramirez, both 27 and from Reno, Nevada, kiss imore
DATE IMPORTED: April 04, 2014 Racegoers walk through litter as they leave on Ladies' Day, the second day of thmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 05, 2014 Volunteers clean up garbage at the Independence Square in Kiev, April 5, 2014. Rmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 ATTENTION EDITORS - VISUAL COVERAGE OF SCENES OF INJURY OR DEATH Men rescue a bomore
DATE IMPORTED: April 06, 2014 People throw coloured powder during the Holi festival in Barcelona April 6, 2014more
4月8日，北京，马航MH370失联乘客亲属在丽都酒店摆放蜡烛悼念亲人。马来西亚航空公司MH370客机搜寻工作已开展近7周，但至今仍一无所获。不过，澳大利亚4月23日表示，会继续搜寻马航MH370。REUTERS/Jasomore
4月7日，耶路撒冷附近，正统犹太教男子在“Mayim Shelanu”仪式上收集泉水。人们用这种水准备逾越节的无酵面包。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
DATE IMPORTED: April 11, 2014 Youth supporters of presidential candidate Jose Maria Vaz sit in front of his pomore
DATE IMPORTED: April 12, 2014 A woman looks at pilgrims walk past ahead of Orthodox Palm Sunday in Bucharest Amore
Firefighters work to put out a fire in Valparaiso city, northwest of Santiago, April 13, 2014. At least 12 peomore
young girl sits on her father's shoulders as she looks at an old industrial building in Frankfurt, April 13, 2more
DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 Children watch a soccer match held by activists as part of the "Rebel Cup" in domore
DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 U.S. first lady Michelle Obama has stickers put on her face by 20-month-old Lilymore
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 North Korean female soldiers prepare to take a commemorative photograph in frontmore
路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者4月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
比基尼滑雪赛尽享清凉 Bikinis on the slopes
(Reuters) - 位于美国华盛顿州的滑雪胜地克里斯托山举行了一场别开生面的滑雪比赛,选手们脱下厚厚的滑雪服，赤裸上身或身穿比基尼参加滑雪比赛。
“岁月号”搜救工作艰难 Search for ferry survivors
(Reuters) - 韩国“岁月号”搜救工作进入第8天，确认遇难人数迅速上升，潜水员在冰冷漆黑的水中用双手摸索、搜寻遇难者遗体。
24小时时事新闻(4月24日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
