路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013
2月19日，马里Gossi，一名士兵在检查站查验巴士乘客的身份证件。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月18日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名支持者在一家军方医院外面拿着耶稣和总统查韦斯的照片。委内瑞拉总统查韦斯通过Twitter称，他本人已从古巴返回国内。该国官员亦证实了该消息。查韦斯已住到加拉加斯的一家军方医院。 REUTmore
2月19日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃前往一家康复机构看望病患。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
2月15日，古巴何塞•马蒂国际机场，古巴异议人士、知名博主桑杰士(Yoani Sanchez)获得古巴批准出国访问。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
2月17日，在伦敦时装周上，一名模特化妆准备展示设计师薇薇安·威斯特伍德的品牌服装。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月15日，在伦敦时装周期间，概念艺术家Pandemonia(左二)等待出租车。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月16日，英国布莱顿，一名纹身爱好者前来参加“布莱顿纹身大会”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月16日，法国尼斯，艺术家在一年一度的嘉年华上表演。第129届尼斯嘉年华于2月15日至3月6日举行。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2月15日，俄罗斯车里雅宾斯克地区乌拉尔市，陨石坠落时的痕迹。俄罗斯中部地区有陨石划过天际并坠落，导致建筑物损毁，约1,200人受伤。俄罗斯科学院表示，此次爆炸的陨石重约10吨，进入大气层后，在离地面约30-50公里的上more
2月15日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜举行花游表演，庆祝已故领导人金正日诞辰71周年。 REUTERS/Kyodo
2月14日，北京，一名士兵在故宫将擦亮的靴子排列整齐。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2月14日，戈兰高地Majdal Shams，德鲁兹人参加一个集会。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月14日，约旦安曼，Cirque Du Glace冰上马戏团进行表演。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
2月14日，北京，一名男子在超市购物。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月12日，法国吕埃尔-马尔迈松，防暴警察在固特异邓洛普轮胎公司法国总部大楼外面的示威冲突中警戒。一名法国政府官员表示，固特异准备关闭其位于法国北部亚眠市(Amiens)的一座轮胎工厂。 REUTERS/Jacky Namore
2月12日，在德国柏林国际电影节上，女星朱丽叶·比诺什(Juliette Binoche)出席影片《Camille Claudel 1915》的宣传活动。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2月12日，英国阿什本，一个男孩观看英国传统的忏悔节足球比赛。REUTERS/Darren Staples
2月8日，印尼西爪哇省小村Kapetakan，一名工人在蛇类屠宰场准备剥蛇皮。蛇肉被认为是一种治疗皮肤疾病和哮喘及增加男子气的药用食材，蛇皮则卖给手提袋工厂。REUTERS/Beawiharta
2月11日，巴西里约热内卢，来自莫西达德独立桑巴舞学校的学生在狂欢节上跳舞。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
2月10日，第55届格莱美颁奖典礼在美国洛杉矶举行，流行歌手碧昂斯拿着其获得的最佳传统R&B歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
24小时时事新闻(2月27日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
全球最美海滩榜 Best Beach
(Reuters) -TripAdvisor网站根据对旅游者的调查结果得出全球最美海滩排行榜，位于意大利西西里的Rabbit Beach荣登榜首。
24小时时事新闻(2月26日) 24Hours
(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
第85届奥斯卡金像奖 Oscars 2013
(Reuters) -由美国电影科学与艺术学院主办的第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼于美国时间2月25日在杜比剧院(原柯达剧院)举行，李安执导影片《少年派的奇幻漂流》获得最佳导演、最佳原创音乐、最佳摄影、最佳视觉效果四项大奖。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament
Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.
Battleground Mosul
Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.
The view from Trump Tower
Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.
From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north
Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Germany's April snow
Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.
French youths protest election results
Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.