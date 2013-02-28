路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013
2月19日，马里Gossi，一名士兵在检查站查验巴士乘客的身份证件。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月18日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名支持者在一家军方医院外面拿着耶稣和总统查韦斯的照片。委内瑞拉总统查韦斯通过Twitter称，他本人已从古巴返回国内。该国官员亦证实了该消息。查韦斯已住到加拉加斯的一家军方医院。 REUTmore
2月19日，英国伦敦，凯特王妃前往一家康复机构看望病患。 REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
2月15日，古巴何塞•马蒂国际机场，古巴异议人士、知名博主桑杰士(Yoani Sanchez)获得古巴批准出国访问。 REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
2月17日，在伦敦时装周上，一名模特在师薇薇安·威斯特伍德品牌秀后台化妆。REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月15日，在伦敦时装周期间，概念艺术家Pandemonia(左二)等待出租车。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
2月16日，英国布莱顿，一名纹身爱好者前来参加“布莱顿纹身大会”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月16日，法国尼斯，艺术家在一年一度的嘉年华上表演。第129届尼斯嘉年华于2月15日至3月6日举行。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
2月15日，俄罗斯车里雅宾斯克地区乌拉尔市，陨石坠落时的痕迹。俄罗斯中部地区有陨石划过天际并坠落，导致建筑物损毁，约1,200人受伤。俄罗斯科学院表示，此次爆炸的陨石重约10吨，进入大气层后，在离地面约30-50公里的上more
2月15日，朝鲜平壤，朝鲜举行花游表演，庆祝已故领导人金正日诞辰71周年。 REUTERS/Kyodo
2月14日，北京，一名士兵在故宫将擦亮的靴子排列整齐。 REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
2月14日，戈兰高地Majdal Shams，德鲁兹人参加一个集会。REUTERS/Baz Ratner
2月14日，约旦安曼，Cirque Du Glace冰上马戏团进行表演。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
2月14日，北京，一名男子在超市购物。REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
2月12日，法国吕埃尔-马尔迈松，防暴警察在固特异邓洛普轮胎公司法国总部大楼外面的示威冲突中警戒。一名法国政府官员表示，固特异准备关闭其位于法国北部亚眠市(Amiens)的一座轮胎工厂。 REUTERS/Jacky Namore
2月12日，在德国柏林国际电影节上，女星朱丽叶·比诺什(Juliette Binoche)出席影片《Camille Claudel 1915》的宣传活动。 REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
2月12日，英国阿什本，一个男孩观看英国传统的忏悔节足球比赛。REUTERS/Darren Staples
2月8日，印尼西爪哇省小村Kapetakan，一名工人在蛇类屠宰场准备剥蛇皮。蛇肉被认为是一种治疗皮肤疾病和哮喘及增加男子气的药用食材，蛇皮则卖给手提袋工厂。REUTERS/Beawiharta
2月11日，巴西里约热内卢，来自莫西达德独立桑巴舞学校的学生在狂欢节上跳舞。 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
2月10日，第55届格莱美颁奖典礼在美国洛杉矶举行，流行歌手碧昂斯拿着其获得的最佳传统R&B歌手奖杯。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
下一个
本周中国区精选(2月22日-3月1日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦2月22日至3月1日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
“泰坦尼克二号”中国造 Meet the Titanic II
(Reuters) - 为纪念“泰坦尼克”百年，澳大利亚矿业大亨克莱夫·帕尔默于2012年宣布出资复建这艘着名邮轮，并签署协议由中国长航金陵船厂承建，预计2016年沿当年路线进行首航。
24小时时事新闻(2月28日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.
China's all-girl 'boy band'
Sporting short bobs, loose T-shirts and barely there makeup, FFC-Acrush is the first Chinese pop band with the androgynous look of 'handsome girls'.
Mannequins on the frontline
Fighters use mannequins to attract and locate snipers on the battlefield.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
After Boko Haram
A multinational force pushed Boko Haram militants from the Nigerian state of Borno, but thousands still remain displaced.