路透1月照片精选(上) Pictures of Jan 2013(1)
1月13日，美国总统奥巴马连任就职典礼首场彩排在华盛顿举行，一名技术员在彩排时测试话筒。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1月21日，美国华盛顿，一名女子售卖报道总统奥巴马就职典礼的新闻报纸。此次连任总统，奥巴马选定20日在白宫宣誓就职，21日在国会宣誓就职。 REUTERS/Eric Thayer
1月21日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马在其第二任期就职舞会上与妻子米歇尔准备共舞。米歇尔当日身穿华人设计师吴季刚的领口交叉的希腊式红色礼服亮相，惊艳全场。 REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
1月23日，美国国务卿希拉里在华盛顿出席国会有关去年9月美国驻利比亚班加西领馆遇袭事件的听证会，这将是她最后一次以美国最高外交官的身份出席国会听证。 REUTERS/Jason Reed
1月23日，美国芝加哥，一处仓库着火后表面被冰雪覆盖。 REUTERS/John Gress
1月23日，法国巴黎，一名模特在法国设计师高缇耶(Jean Paul Gaultier)高级定制时装秀上展示新品服装。REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
1月22日，巴西圣保罗，艺术家Eduardo Kobra(中)创作关于建筑大师Oscar Niemeyer题材的作品。 RREUTERS/Nacho Doce
1月22日，叙利亚大马士革，一名自由军狙击手在一栋房子内瞄准。 REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
1月19日，澳网公开赛在墨尔本举行，白俄罗斯选手维多利亚·阿扎伦卡(Victoria Azarenka)在女单比赛中对阵美国的汉普顿(Jamie Hampton)。REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
1月22日，球迷在罗德·拉沃竞技场内观看澳网公开赛。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
1月19日，孟加拉达卡，一个孩子在河边的垃圾堆上玩耍。REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
1月18日，新加坡，游客撑伞观看英国艺术家马克·奎恩(Marc Quinn)的巨型婴儿雕塑“Planet”。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
1月17日，美国加利福尼亚州卡尔斯班的乐高主题公园建设一个乐高宾馆，泳池旁边的乐高“迎宾员”。 REUTERS/Mike Blake
1月7日，美国亚利桑那州太阳城，老年啦啦队成员彩排表演。REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
1月17日，巴基斯坦伊斯兰堡，示威者聚集在政府设置的集装箱路障附近。宗教人士塔希鲁·卡德里发起游行示威活动，要求现政府解散议会，进行“民主革命”。 REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
1月16日，日本高松机场，被称为“梦想客机”的波音787因舱内出现烟雾被迫紧急迫降，机上137名乘客以及工作人员安全撤离。ANA航空公司目前已对旗下17家波音787飞机下达停飞命令，并将对机进行检修。 REUTERS/Kmore
1月15日，在柏林时装周上，后台的镜子映出模特们的脸庞。 REUTERS/Thomas Peter
1月16日，印尼雅加达，一名女子站在洪水中。暴雨引发洪水灾害，街道被淹没。REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
1月14日，印度加尔各答南部萨格尔岛，一名女信徒洗圣浴。每年的1月14日为印度的桑格拉提节(Makar Sankranti)。REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
1月13日，一年一度的“不穿裤子乘地铁”活动在美国纽约举行，乘客观看一名参与者。 REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
