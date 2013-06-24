路透6月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Jun(1) 2013

A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea and head of a North Korean delegation for an inter-Korean working-level talks, just before the North Korean delegation cross over the concrete border separating the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, north of Seoul June 9, 2013. North and South Korea began a working-level discussions on the southern part of Panmunjom on Sunday to set the mood for an inter-Korean ministerial level talks scheduled from June 12 in Seoul. The two Koreas have not held talks since February 2011. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout (SOUTH KOREA

