中国
2013年 6月 24日

路透6月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Jun(1) 2013

6月1日，土耳其安卡拉，一名示威者遭到防暴警察的水枪袭击。土耳其5月底爆发示威活动，阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，后来示威演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至多个城市，动荡局势引发国际社会担忧。REUTERS/Umit Bektas

6月1日，土耳其安卡拉，一名示威者遭到防暴警察的水枪袭击。土耳其5月底爆发示威活动，阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，后来示威演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至多个城市，动荡局势引发国际社会担忧。REUTERS/Umit Bektas

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月1日，土耳其安卡拉，一名示威者遭到防暴警察的水枪袭击。土耳其5月底爆发示威活动，阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，后来示威演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至多个城市，动荡局势引发国际社会担忧。REUTERS/Umit Bektas
6月1日，朝鲜平壤，一个儿童在游乐园对着一个美国士兵模型射箭。 REUTERS/Kyodo

6月1日，朝鲜平壤，一个儿童在游乐园对着一个美国士兵模型射箭。 REUTERS/Kyodo

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月1日，朝鲜平壤，一个儿童在游乐园对着一个美国士兵模型射箭。 REUTERS/Kyodo
6月1日，美国纽约，一名男子在Julie Sau画廊观看摄影师斯文森(Arne Svenson)的作品《邻居》(The Neighbors)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

6月1日，美国纽约，一名男子在Julie Sau画廊观看摄影师斯文森(Arne Svenson)的作品《邻居》(The Neighbors)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月1日，美国纽约，一名男子在Julie Sau画廊观看摄影师斯文森(Arne Svenson)的作品《邻居》(The Neighbors)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
6月10日，德国马格德堡附近，一个游泳池遭洪水淹没。欧洲中部连日暴雨，多条河流水位达到危险高度，德国、捷克和奥地利等国纷纷拉响灾害警报，并疏散民众。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

6月10日，德国马格德堡附近，一个游泳池遭洪水淹没。欧洲中部连日暴雨，多条河流水位达到危险高度，德国、捷克和奥地利等国纷纷拉响灾害警报，并疏散民众。REUTERS/Thomas Peter

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月10日，德国马格德堡附近，一个游泳池遭洪水淹没。欧洲中部连日暴雨，多条河流水位达到危险高度，德国、捷克和奥地利等国纷纷拉响灾害警报，并疏散民众。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月1日，德国法兰克福，防暴警察逮捕一名反资本主义的示威者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

6月1日，德国法兰克福，防暴警察逮捕一名反资本主义的示威者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月1日，德国法兰克福，防暴警察逮捕一名反资本主义的示威者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
6月8日，美国华盛顿，学生、艺术家和激进者打造象征集体坟墓的100万根“骨头”，并放置在国家广场的草坪上，集体请愿要求杜绝种族屠杀。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

6月8日，美国华盛顿，学生、艺术家和激进者打造象征集体坟墓的100万根"骨头"，并放置在国家广场的草坪上，集体请愿要求杜绝种族屠杀。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月8日，美国华盛顿，学生、艺术家和激进者打造象征集体坟墓的100万根“骨头”，并放置在国家广场的草坪上，集体请愿要求杜绝种族屠杀。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6月2日，加沙地带城镇汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦武装人员在毕业典礼上演示射击。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

6月2日，加沙地带城镇汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦武装人员在毕业典礼上演示射击。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月2日，加沙地带城镇汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦武装人员在毕业典礼上演示射击。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
6月3日，印度尼西亚雅加达，上班族乘坐拥挤的火车。 REUTERS/Beawiharta

6月3日，印度尼西亚雅加达，上班族乘坐拥挤的火车。 REUTERS/Beawiharta

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月3日，印度尼西亚雅加达，上班族乘坐拥挤的火车。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
6月6日，巴西圣保罗，选手参加巴西健美先生、健美小姐大赛。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

6月6日，巴西圣保罗，选手参加巴西健美先生、健美小姐大赛。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月6日，巴西圣保罗，选手参加巴西健美先生、健美小姐大赛。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
6月7日，新加坡，购物商场内化妆品柜台的销售员为一名顾客化妆。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

6月7日，新加坡，购物商场内化妆品柜台的销售员为一名顾客化妆。 REUTERS/Edgar Su

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月7日，新加坡，购物商场内化妆品柜台的销售员为一名顾客化妆。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月9日，英国英格兰北部，一名女子在马匹交易会上为自己的马匹洗澡。REUTERS/Darren Staples

6月9日，英国英格兰北部，一名女子在马匹交易会上为自己的马匹洗澡。REUTERS/Darren Staples

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月9日，英国英格兰北部，一名女子在马匹交易会上为自己的马匹洗澡。REUTERS/Darren Staples
6月9日，美国西好莱坞，人们在同性恋骄傲大游行上在泡沫中跳舞。REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

6月9日，美国西好莱坞，人们在同性恋骄傲大游行上在泡沫中跳舞。REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月9日，美国西好莱坞，人们在同性恋骄傲大游行上在泡沫中跳舞。REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea and head of a North Korean delegation for an inter-Korean working-level talks, just before the North Korean delegation cross over the concrete border separating the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, north of Seoul June 9, 2013. North and South Korea began a working-level discussions on the southern part of Panmunjom on Sunday to set the mood for an inter-Korean ministerial level talks scheduled from June 12 in Seoul. The two Koreas have not held talks since February 2011. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout (SOUTH KOREA

A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee fomore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of Korea and head of a North Korean delegation for an inter-Korean working-level talks, just before the North Korean delegation cross over the concrete border separating the two Koreas at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone, north of Seoul June 9, 2013. North and South Korea began a working-level discussions on the southern part of Panmunjom on Sunday to set the mood for an inter-Korean ministerial level talks scheduled from June 12 in Seoul. The two Koreas have not held talks since February 2011. REUTERS/Unification Ministry/Handout (SOUTH KOREA
6月13日，香港，示威者在美国领事馆前面游行，声援披露了美国电子监控项目的爱德华·斯诺登。斯诺登乘坐的飞机已从香港抵达莫斯科。此前，尽管美国要求逮捕斯诺登，香港仍准许其离境。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

6月13日，香港，示威者在美国领事馆前面游行，声援披露了美国电子监控项目的爱德华·斯诺登。斯诺登乘坐的飞机已从香港抵达莫斯科。此前，尽管美国要求逮捕斯诺登，香港仍准许其离境。REUTERS/Bobby Yip

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
6月13日，香港，示威者在美国领事馆前面游行，声援披露了美国电子监控项目的爱德华·斯诺登。斯诺登乘坐的飞机已从香港抵达莫斯科。此前，尽管美国要求逮捕斯诺登，香港仍准许其离境。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN

A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor bmore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor blades, is demonstrated by staff at a "Yo! Sushi" restaurant in London June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall (BRITAIN
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed through a string of worker benefits as the head of modern France's first Socialist government, has died aged 84, on June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE

French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to paymore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to pay tribute to late former French Prime Minister Pierre Mauroy in the courtyard of the Invalides in Paris June 11, 2013. Mauroy, who pushed through a string of worker benefits as the head of modern France's first Socialist government, has died aged 84, on June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Charles Platiau (FRANCE
Journalists attend a presentation of a flying bicycle, carrying a dummy, at Letnany's fair hall in Prague, June 12, 2013. The flying bicycle, which was was created by Czech designers, is kept aloft by six electrically-powered propellers. REUTERS/Petr Josek (CZECH REPUBLIC -

Journalists attend a presentation of a flying bicycle, carrying a dummy, at Letnany's fair hall in Prague, Junmore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
Journalists attend a presentation of a flying bicycle, carrying a dummy, at Letnany's fair hall in Prague, June 12, 2013. The flying bicycle, which was was created by Czech designers, is kept aloft by six electrically-powered propellers. REUTERS/Petr Josek (CZECH REPUBLIC -
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. Picture taken June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (PAKISTAN

Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jmore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jet at Mushaf base in Sargodha, north Pakistan June 6, 2013. Farooq, from Punjab province's historic city of Bahawalpur, is one of 19 women who have become pilots in the Pakistan Air Force over the last decade - there are five other female fighter pilots, but they have yet to take the final tests to qualify for combat. A growing number of women have joined Pakistan's defence forces in recent years as attitudes towards women change. Picture taken June 6, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra (PAKISTAN
nmates participate in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison in Lima, June 14, 2013. About 1,800 inmates took part in the event where groups competed against each other in terms of endurance levels and number of resistance routines completed. The event, organized by prison authorities to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, aims to break the Guinness World Records of the biggest group of inmates in a prison practising full-body resistance routines, according to local media. Lurigancho prison is one of the most overcrowded, violent, and unruly jails in Latin America with more than 8,500 prisoners. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU -

nmates participate in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison inmore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
nmates participate in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison in Lima, June 14, 2013. About 1,800 inmates took part in the event where groups competed against each other in terms of endurance levels and number of resistance routines completed. The event, organized by prison authorities to promote sports and a healthy lifestyle, aims to break the Guinness World Records of the biggest group of inmates in a prison practising full-body resistance routines, according to local media. Lurigancho prison is one of the most overcrowded, violent, and unruly jails in Latin America with more than 8,500 prisoners. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil (PERU -
An employee of Japanese toymaker CCP Co. looks at the company's "NANO-FALCON", which is the world's smallest infrared remote-controlled helicopter, at the International Toy Show in Tokyo June 13, 2013. The four-day event will open to public on Saturday, showcasing around 35000 products by 150 toy manufacturers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino (JAPAN

An employee of Japanese toymaker CCP Co. looks at the company's "NANO-FALCON", which is the world's smallest imore

2013年 6月 24日 星期一
An employee of Japanese toymaker CCP Co. looks at the company's "NANO-FALCON", which is the world's smallest infrared remote-controlled helicopter, at the International Toy Show in Tokyo June 13, 2013. The four-day event will open to public on Saturday, showcasing around 35000 products by 150 toy manufacturers. REUTERS/Yuya Shino (JAPAN
