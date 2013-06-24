路透6月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Jun(1) 2013
6月1日，土耳其安卡拉，一名示威者遭到防暴警察的水枪袭击。土耳其5月底爆发示威活动，阻止伊斯坦布尔塔克西姆广场的改造计划，后来示威演变成大规模抗议活动并蔓延至多个城市，动荡局势引发国际社会担忧。REUTERS/Umit more
6月1日，朝鲜平壤，一个儿童在游乐园对着一个美国士兵模型射箭。 REUTERS/Kyodo
6月1日，美国纽约，一名男子在Julie Sau画廊观看摄影师斯文森(Arne Svenson)的作品《邻居》(The Neighbors)。 REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
6月10日，德国马格德堡附近，一个游泳池遭洪水淹没。欧洲中部连日暴雨，多条河流水位达到危险高度，德国、捷克和奥地利等国纷纷拉响灾害警报，并疏散民众。REUTERS/Thomas Peter
6月1日，德国法兰克福，防暴警察逮捕一名反资本主义的示威者。 REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
6月8日，美国华盛顿，学生、艺术家和激进者打造象征集体坟墓的100万根“骨头”，并放置在国家广场的草坪上，集体请愿要求杜绝种族屠杀。REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
6月2日，加沙地带城镇汗尤尼斯，一名巴勒斯坦武装人员在毕业典礼上演示射击。 REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
6月3日，印度尼西亚雅加达，上班族乘坐拥挤的火车。 REUTERS/Beawiharta
6月6日，巴西圣保罗，选手参加巴西健美先生、健美小姐大赛。 REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
6月7日，新加坡，购物商场内化妆品柜台的销售员为一名顾客化妆。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月9日，英国英格兰北部，一名女子在马匹交易会上为自己的马匹洗澡。REUTERS/Darren Staples
6月9日，美国西好莱坞，人们在同性恋骄傲大游行上在泡沫中跳舞。REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
A South Korean official (front) shakes hands with Kim Song-hye, a senior official of North Korean Committee fomore
6月13日，香港，示威者在美国领事馆前面游行，声援披露了美国电子监控项目的爱德华·斯诺登。斯诺登乘坐的飞机已从香港抵达莫斯科。此前，尽管美国要求逮捕斯诺登，香港仍准许其离境。REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A flying sushi service tray known as the "itray", created using miniature remote-controlled helicopter rotor bmore
French Army soldiers of the 2nd Regiment of dragons help a fellow soldier who fainted during a ceremony to paymore
Journalists attend a presentation of a flying bicycle, carrying a dummy, at Letnany's fair hall in Prague, Junmore
Ayesha Farooq, 26, Pakistan's only female war-ready fighter pilot, climbs up to a Chinese-made F-7PG fighter jmore
nmates participate in a full-body resistance workout competition at the main courtyard of Lurigancho prison inmore
An employee of Japanese toymaker CCP Co. looks at the company's "NANO-FALCON", which is the world's smallest imore
巴黎立志改粗鲁形象 吸引外国游客 Paris Tackles Rudeness
(Reuters) -巴黎是全球到访游客最多的城市之一，但也经常被游客抱怨“粗鲁无礼”。如今巴黎正推行重塑形象的宣传活动，立志更好地满足游客的需求。
雾霾袭击新加坡 Haze Hits Singapore
(Reuters) -印尼山火引发雾霾，导致新加坡和马来西亚空气质量严重恶化，其中新加坡呼吁印尼采取明确行动。
“帽”美如花 Hats of the Royal Ascot
(Reuters) -一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会已拉开帷幕，女性观众盛装打扮前来观赛，拉开一场高级时装和创意帽饰的派对。
本周中国区精选(6月14日-21日) China Weekly
(Reuters) -聚焦6月14日至21日中国区新闻事件和热点动态。
