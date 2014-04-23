版本:
图片 | 2014年 4月 23日 星期三 15:52 BJT

路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. J.P. and his brother Paul, also a bombing survivor, took part in the final portion of the "Legs for Life Relay", joining family members and friends who walked the entire Marathon route to raise money for children needing prosthetic limbs. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, other leaders and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing shared messages of thanks and defiance on Tuesday at a tribute to the three people killed and 264 wounded in the attack exactly one year ago. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. J.P. and his brother Paul, also a bombing survivor, took part in the final portion of the "Legs for Life Relay", joining family members and friends who walked the entire Marathon route to raise money for children needing prosthetic limbs. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, other leaders and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing shared messages of thanks and defiance on Tuesday at a tribute to the three people killed and 264 wounded in the attack exactly one year ago. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES -
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window in New York April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window in New York April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri (UNITED STATES
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. Hundreds of processions take place round-the-clock during Holy Week in Spain, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso (SPAIN -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brotherhood during Holy Week in Oviedo, northern Spain April 15, 2014. Hundreds of processions take place round-the-clock during Holy Week in Spain, drawing thousands of visitors. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso (SPAIN -
A woman pastes cow dung cakes on a wall for drying in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April, 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
A woman pastes cow dung cakes on a wall for drying in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April, 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea on Wednesday, despite frantic rescue efforts involving coastguard vessels, fishing boats and helicopters, in what could be the country's biggest maritime disaster in over 20 years. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the sea off Jindo April 16, 2014. Almost 300 people were missing after a ferry capsized off South Korea on Wednesday, despite frantic rescue efforts involving coastguard vessels, fishing boats and helicopters, in what could be the country's biggest maritime disaster in over 20 years. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji (SOUTH KOREA -
DATE IMPORTED: April 17, 2014 A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. India kicked off the biggest day of its mammoth general election on Thursday, with a quarter of its 815 million voters set to head to the polls during a week of fresh blows for the ruling Congress party and gains for the Hindu nationalist opposition. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 17, 2014 A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. India kicked off the biggest day of its mammoth general election on Thursday, with a quarter of its 815 million voters set to head to the polls during a week of fresh blows for the ruling Congress party and gains for the Hindu nationalist opposition. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA
DATE IMPORTED: April 17, 2014 A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. India kicked off the biggest day of its mammoth general election on Thursday, with a quarter of its 815 million voters set to head to the polls during a week of fresh blows for the ruling Congress party and gains for the Hindu nationalist opposition. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 17, 2014 A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at Sirohi district in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan April 17, 2014. India kicked off the biggest day of its mammoth general election on Thursday, with a quarter of its 815 million voters set to head to the polls during a week of fresh blows for the ruling Congress party and gains for the Hindu nationalist opposition. REUTERS/Amit Dave (INDIA
DATE IMPORTED: April 18, 2014 Yang Zhengwei, 24, gets a tattoo, which is adapted from a famous Chinese painting "Along the River during the Qingming Festival", on his back, in Zhuzhou, Hunan province April 17, 2014. The 50-centimetre-long, 38-centimetre-wide tattoo on Yang's back was almost finished after five days of work, according to local media. The painting, attributed to Song Dynasty artist Zhang Zeduan, was originally a panoramic painting on a scroll depicting the daily life scenery of a river in the capital Bianjin, today's Kaifeng of Henan province. Picture taken April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 18, 2014 Yang Zhengwei, 24, gets a tattoo, which is adapted from a famous Chinese painting "Along the River during the Qingming Festival", on his back, in Zhuzhou, Hunan province April 17, 2014. The 50-centimetre-long, 38-centimetre-wide tattoo on Yang's back was almost finished after five days of work, according to local media. The painting, attributed to Song Dynasty artist Zhang Zeduan, was originally a panoramic painting on a scroll depicting the daily life scenery of a river in the capital Bianjin, today's Kaifeng of Henan province. Picture taken April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA
DATE IMPORTED: April 19, 2014 Members of the public use their mobile devices to take photographs of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a walk about in Brisbane, April 19, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are on the second leg of a 19 day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble (AUSTRALIA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 19, 2014 Members of the public use their mobile devices to take photographs of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at a walk about in Brisbane, April 19, 2014. Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate are on the second leg of a 19 day official visit to New Zealand and Australia with their son George. REUTERS/Phil Noble (AUSTRALIA
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 Anti-government protesters jump and step on a banner of Banco de Venezuela after bringing down the banner during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. Masked youths battled police, protesters burned and hung from lamp-posts effigies of President Nicolas Maduro and marchers demanded the "resurrection" of democracy on a volatile Easter Sunday in Venezuela. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 Anti-government protesters jump and step on a banner of Banco de Venezuela after bringing down the banner during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. Masked youths battled police, protesters burned and hung from lamp-posts effigies of President Nicolas Maduro and marchers demanded the "resurrection" of democracy on a volatile Easter Sunday in Venezuela. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA
DATE IMPORTED: April 20, 2014 Spanish matador Manuel Escribano is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (SPAIN

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 20, 2014 Spanish matador Manuel Escribano is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The Maestranza bullring in the Andalusian capital of Seville, southern Spain April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo (SPAIN
n anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colours of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. Masked youths battled police, protesters burned and hung from lamp-posts effigies of President Nicolas Maduro and marchers demanded the "resurrection" of democracy on a volatile Easter Sunday in Venezuela. Picture taken April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
n anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colours of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade during riots in Caracas April 20, 2014. Masked youths battled police, protesters burned and hung from lamp-posts effigies of President Nicolas Maduro and marchers demanded the "resurrection" of democracy on a volatile Easter Sunday in Venezuela. Picture taken April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA -
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter Bunny during the 136th annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES -
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 Joggers run past as the skyline of Singapore's financial district is seen in the background April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 Joggers run past as the skyline of Singapore's financial district is seen in the background April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE -
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 People wave towards a helicopter carrying Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after an election campaign rally at Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/K. K. Arora (INDIA

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 People wave towards a helicopter carrying Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the prime ministerial candidate for India's main opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), after an election campaign rally at Mathura in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh April 21, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/K. K. Arora (INDIA
DATE IMPORTED: April 03, 2014 A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. China's plan for a market in air pollution permits promises to help clean up its air cheaply, but the move could prove just as useless as previous environmental policies unless the government stamps out lax enforcement and spotty data. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 03, 2014 A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant, on a hazy day in Quzhou, Zhejiang province April 3, 2014. China's plan for a market in air pollution permits promises to help clean up its air cheaply, but the move could prove just as useless as previous environmental policies unless the government stamps out lax enforcement and spotty data. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA -
DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. Devotees offer prayers during the month-long festival in hopes of winning the god's favour and ensuring fulfilment of their wishes. The festival ends on the last day of the Bengali calendar year, on April 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA -

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritual to bless her during a religious procession to mark the Gajan festival in Kolkata April 13, 2014. Devotees offer prayers during the month-long festival in hopes of winning the god's favour and ensuring fulfilment of their wishes. The festival ends on the last day of the Bengali calendar year, on April 15 this year. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA -
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what they said was an operation to take over a checkpoint belonging to the regime's forces, at the countryside in Idlib April 10, 2014. Picture taken April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: POLITI

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what they said was an operation to take over a checkpoint belonging to the regime's forces, at the countryside in Idlib April 10, 2014. Picture taken April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi (SYRIA - Tags: POLITI
DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - T

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Moment" as his shirt is ripped open by presenter Rita Ora at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles, California April 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson (UNITED STATES - T
DATE IMPORTED: April 10, 2014 A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 10, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: POLI

2014年 4月 23日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: April 10, 2014 A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling station on the outskirts of Jammu April 10, 2014. Around 815 million people have registered to vote in the world's biggest election - a number exceeding the population of Europe and a world record - and results of the mammoth exercise, which concludes on May 12, are due on May 16. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED KASHMIR - Tags: POLI
