路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Stromore
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 An image of the Statue of Liberty is pictured though a rain covered taxi window more
DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 A penitent takes part in the procession of the "Silencio y la Santa Cruz" brothemore
A woman pastes cow dung cakes on a wall for drying in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April, 16, 2014. Rmore
Maritime police search for missing passengers in front of the South Korean ferry "Sewol" which sank at the seamore
DATE IMPORTED: April 17, 2014 A woman squats as she waits in a queue to cast her vote at a polling station at more
DATE IMPORTED: April 18, 2014 Yang Zhengwei, 24, gets a tattoo, which is adapted from a famous Chinese paintinmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 19, 2014 Members of the public use their mobile devices to take photographs of Britain's more
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 Anti-government protesters jump and step on a banner of Banco de Venezuela aftermore
DATE IMPORTED: April 20, 2014 Spanish matador Manuel Escribano is tackled by a bull during a bullfight at The more
n anti-government protester, wearing a mask in the colours of the Venezuelan flag, stands at a barricade durinmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 U.S. President Barack Obama kisses first lady Michelle Obama next to the Easter more
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 Joggers run past as the skyline of Singapore's financial district is seen in themore
DATE IMPORTED: April 21, 2014 People wave towards a helicopter carrying Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi, the pmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 03, 2014 A girl reads a book on her balcony as smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plantmore
DATE IMPORTED: April 13, 2014 A Hindu holy man (not pictured) touches a girl with his foot as part of a ritualmore
Free Army fighters walk in a field of flowers during a reconnaissance mission on the Heesh front, for what themore
DATE IMPORTED: April 14, 2014 Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for "That Awkward Mommore
DATE IMPORTED: April 10, 2014 A woman holding her child votes for the general election inside a polling statiomore
下一个
比基尼滑雪赛尽享清凉 Bikinis on the slopes
(Reuters) - 位于美国华盛顿州的滑雪胜地克里斯托山举行了一场别开生面的滑雪比赛,选手们脱下厚厚的滑雪服，赤裸上身或身穿比基尼参加滑雪比赛。
“岁月号”搜救工作艰难 Search for ferry survivors
(Reuters) - 韩国“岁月号”搜救工作进入第8天，确认遇难人数迅速上升，潜水员在冰冷漆黑的水中用双手摸索、搜寻遇难者遗体。
