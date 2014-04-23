路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014

DATE IMPORTED: April 15, 2014 The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. J.P. and his brother Paul, also a bombing survivor, took part in the final portion of the "Legs for Life Relay", joining family members and friends who walked the entire Marathon route to raise money for children needing prosthetic limbs. U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, other leaders and survivors of the Boston Marathon bombing shared messages of thanks and defiance on Tuesday at a tribute to the three people killed and 264 wounded in the attack exactly one year ago. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES -

Close