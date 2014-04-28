路透4月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Apr 2014
4月15日，美国波士顿，一名幸存者参加波士顿马拉松赛爆炸一周年纪念活动，悼念这起事件中的遇难者。美国总统奥巴马当日发表声明，悼念在爆炸中及随后对嫌疑人追捕中遇害的4人，并向仍在努力康复的伤员们致以慰问。 REUTERS/more
4月15日，美国纽约，通过沾满雨滴的车窗看到自由女神像的景象。REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
4月15日，西班牙奥维耶多，一名参加圣周游行的忏悔者。复活节前的一周被称为“圣周”，所有教堂在圣周期间都会全体出动上街游行。 REUTERS/Eloy Alonso
4月16日，印度安拉阿巴德，一名女子在墙上晾晒牛粪。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
4月16日，韩国进道海域，韩海警搜救沉没客轮“岁月号”。据韩联社报道，截至当地时间23日20时，韩国“岁月号”客轮失事遇难人数已升至156人，仍有146人下落不明。REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
4月17日，印度拉贾斯坦邦西罗希，一位妇女排队等待投票期间蹲在地上。2014年印度大选是印度历史上历时最长的选举，从2014年4月7日到5月12日，分为九个阶段，在543个议会选区中选出第16届印度人民院议员。 REUTmore
4月10日，印控克什米尔查谟，一名女子抱着孩子在投票站投票。 REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
4月18日，澳大利亚悉尼，英国威廉王子与凯特王妃观看救生表演，并会见志愿者。 REUTERS/David Gray
4月19日，澳大利亚布里斯班，民众拍摄英国威廉王子及凯特王妃。REUTERS/Phil Noble
4月17日，湖南株洲，24岁的小伙杨正伟在背部纹上《清明上河图》。整幅作品约50厘米长、38厘米宽，花了7天时间完成。 REUTERS/Stringer
4月20日，西班牙塞维利亚，一名斗牛士被公牛撞倒。 REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
4月20日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，一名反政府示威者戴着印有委内瑞拉国旗颜色的面具。20日复活节当天，委内瑞拉一些头戴面具的青年抗议者与警方发生冲突，并焚烧总统马杜罗的假人，要求“复活”民主。REUTERS/Jorge Silmore
反政府示威者踩踏委内瑞拉银行的条幅。 REUTERS/Jorge Silva
4月21日，美国华盛顿，总统奥巴马在白宫举行惯例复活节庆祝活动“滚彩蛋”期间，亲吻夫人米歇尔。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
4月21日，新加坡，民众在在街道上慢跑。REUTERS/Edgar Su
4月21日，印度马图拉，支持者在人民党候选人纳伦德拉·莫迪(Narendra Modi)乘坐直升机离开竞选集会时挥手。纳伦德拉·莫迪连续三届担任古吉拉特邦的首席部长，被各界视为2014年印度总理选举的热门人物。REUTEmore
4月3日，浙江衢州，一个孩子在阳台上读书。REUTERS/Stringer
4月13日，印度加尔各答，一个女孩在印度教Gajan节庆祝活动上接受祝福。 REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
4月10日，叙利亚伊德利卜，反对派士兵在占领政府军检查点行动中进行侦察。 REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
4月14日，2014MTV电影大奖在美国洛杉矶举行，男星扎克·埃夫隆上台领奖时惨被美女瑞塔扒衣秀胸肌。 REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
