路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - August 2012(2)
A kindergarten student has her travel document scanned with a portable device at Lok Ma Chau border checkpoint as she leaves her Shenzhen home to attend school in Hong Kong August 24, 2012. Immigration officials said on Friday a total of 17,000 Hong Kong-born students who live with their families in mainland China but studying in Hong Kong go back and forth across the border. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS EDUCATION)
Entertainers dance in front of statues of Chuchok, a greedy Brahmin who died in a story from the Buddhist Vessantara Jataka from gluttony due to his new found wealth, at Baan Chuchok in Bangkok August 21, 2012. Some Thai Buddhist's hire dancers to give thanks to Chuchok statues after their wishes have been fulfilled. It is believed that wealth and luck would come to those who believe in Chuchok. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom (THAILAND...more
A teleprompter obscures U.S. President Barack Obama as he speaks during a campaign event at Capital University in Columbus, Ohio August 21, 2012. Obama is on a two-day campaign trip to Ohio, Nevada and New York. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Children play in aqua zorbing balls in a temporary inflatable pool in the garden of the Chancellery during open house day in Berlin, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (GERMANY - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY)
A Hindu priest (C) stretches himself as he takes a break while performing religious rituals on the banks of the Bagmati River while celebrating Kuse Aunse (Father's Day) at Gokarna Temple in Kathmandu August 17, 2012. Hindus all over the country, whose fathers have passed away, come to the temple for worship, holy dips, and to present offerings. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY)
Girls fit their ballet skirts during their ballet class at the 'Ballet Santa Teresa' academy in Rio de Janeiro August 13, 2012. 'Ballet Santa Teresa', a non-governmental organization (NGO) gives children who live in areas with social risk, some suffering domestic violence, free ballet classes and other activities as a part of socio-cultural integration project. Picture taken August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares (BRAZIL - Tags:...more
People shout slogans against government at the site of a collapsed footbridge in the interiors of Dal Lake in Srinagar August 11, 2012. Many people were taken to hospitals for treatment after a portion of a footbridge collapsed due to overload in the interiors of Dal Lake after police chased away protesters who were demanding better roads, water and electricity in their area, residents said. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli (INDIAN-ADMINISTERED...more
Revellers relax inside a 3-D Luminarium inflatable installation by British designer Alain Parkinson during Budapest's Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River August 10, 2012. Sziget, one of Europe's largest cultural events, holds its 20th edition in August after being voted the best large festival in Europe at the European Festival Awards this year. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo (HUNGARY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
People play while cooling off in a public fountain as temperatures soar to around 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Madrid August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
The overflowing Marikina river in Marikina, Metro Manila, is seen in this aerial photograph released by the Department of National Defense August 8, 2012. Emergency workers and troops rushed food, water and clothes to nearly 850,000 people displaced and marooned from deadly floods spawned by 11 straight days of southwest monsoon rains that soaked the Philippine capital and nearby provinces. About 60 percent of Manila, a sprawling...more
Military academy cadets carry a statue of the Divino Salvador del Mundo during the Fiestas Agostinas in San Salvador, August 5, 2012. The festival, which runs from August 1- 6, is held to honour Divino Salvador del Mundo, the patron saint of San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR - Tags: MILITARY RELIGION SOCIETY TRAVEL)
People release paper lanterns on the Motoyasu river facing the gutted Atomic Bomb Dome in remembrance of atomic bomb victims on the 67th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima, in this photo taken by Kyodo August 6, 2012. Mandatory Credit. REUTERS/Kyodo (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY CONFLICT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD...more
The Olympic flame burns during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (BRITAIN - Tags: OLYMPICS SPORT ATHLETICS)
A woman releases a balloon into the air during the 20th anniversary of the closure of the Omarska detention camp in Omarska, August 6, 2012. Hundreds of former inmates released balloons with names of missing persons into the air during a ceremony marking its closure, commemorating around 800 people who died in the camp which housed approximately 5,000 people during the 1992 Bosnian War. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA -...more
August holidaymakers enjoy the beach of the Promenade des Anglais, as summer holidays continue with temperatures close to 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit), in Nice August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY ENVIRONMENT TRAVEL)
A police officer holds his gun as he stamps out a torch thrown by an activist of the Communist Party of Nepal Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) affiliated Youth Association Nepal during their torch rally to demand the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai in Kathmandu August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)