路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Feb 2014
2月15日，白俄罗斯明斯克，仪仗队士兵参加纪念苏军撤离阿富汗25周年活动。 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko
2月16日，印尼雅加达，美国国务卿约翰·克里在发表演讲前与学生合影。克里当日在印尼访问期间发表演说称，气候变化是世界上“最可怕的大规模杀伤性武器”。 REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool
2月16日，湖南常德，一名消防员执行造纸厂灭火任务。位于常德经济技术开发区的华耀浆纸有限公司芦苇堆突发火灾，可能是芦苇堆长期堆放，导致内部温度过高引起自燃。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月15日，河南郑州，求职者在人才市场找工作。中国2013年全年实现城镇新增就业1310万人，比2012年多增44万人。 REUTERS/Stringer
2月7日，索契冬奥会开幕式在菲什特奥林匹克体育馆举行，有4万观众在现场观看精彩纷呈的演出。REUTERS/Jim Young
2月18日，俄罗斯阿德勒，再次被捕的女子朋克乐团Pussy Riot成员离开警局。俄罗斯Pussy Riot曾因抗议总统普京的演出而被捕。REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
2月19日，泰国曼谷，一名反政府示威者站在警戒的士兵附近。泰国警方展开“和平曼谷任务”，行动目标是重新控制数个抗议地点。警方与抗议者18日发生枪战，造成4人死亡、数十人受伤。REUTERS/Athit Perawongmmore
2月19日，梵蒂冈，教皇弗朗西斯一世在例行接见信徒时斗篷被风吹起。REUTERS/Max Rossi
2月21日，泰国大城，一位农民将吊床系在拖拉机上睡觉。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2月22日，乌克兰基辅，从狱中释放的前总理季莫申科来到独立广场，发表演说呼吁示威者继续坚守。继三个月的民众抗议活动后，乌克兰议会决定罢免总统亚努科维奇，并提前举行大选，身陷囹圄的前总理季莫申科获释。 REUTERS/Yamore
2月23日，乌克兰基辅，一名女子在教堂参加一个宗教仪式。 REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
2月23日，来自中国的大熊猫“星徽”和“好好”乘专机抵达比利时布鲁塞尔机场。这两只大熊猫将在比利时天堂动物园生活15年。 REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule
2月23日，保加利亚首都索非亚，一名女子与纪念碑上的苏联红军战士合影。当地一座描述苏联红军战士的青铜纪念碑及旁边的墙壁上被涂成了乌克兰国旗的颜色。 REUTERS/Pierre Marsaut
2月21日，在索契冬奥会上，运动员参加女子自由式滑雪追逐赛半决赛。 REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
2月13日，泰国巴真府，一对新人在结婚典礼上欢庆时被扮成海盗的朋友追逐并跳进池塘。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
2月24日，泰国曼谷，人们为爆炸案中一名遇难儿童准备葬礼。曼谷一处反政府集会地点23日下午发生爆炸，至少3人死亡，21人受伤。 REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
2月24日，乌克兰前总检察长维克托·普雄卡位于基辅郊外的一处豪宅曝光。 REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin
名人爱乒乓 Power ping pong 2014
(Reuters) -乒乓球不但是中国的国球，而且是一种世界流行的球类体育项目。各国政要都非常热衷于这项运动。
雾霾连日不散 民众哀叹“呼吸难” Air Pollution in China 2014
(Reuters) - 近日雾霾席卷中国近15%的国土，多个城市启动重污染预警。中国政府已出台许多政策措施治理环境污染，但收效甚微。
