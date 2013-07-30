路透7月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - July 2013(2)
7月13日，青海祁连山，一位牧民为羊群剪羊毛。 REUTERS/Rooney Chen
7月18日，印度巴特那，一名食物中毒的学生在医院接受治疗，手边放着医院提供的早餐。印度比哈尔邦一所学校发生食物中毒事件，造成至少25名学生死亡，数十人被送往医院接受治疗。此事引发了暴力抗议和愤怒指控。 REUTERS/Amore
7月18日，台北生物科技大展上展出的转基因荧光鱼。该展览于7月18日至21日在台北举行。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
7月18日，墨西哥首都墨西哥城，宠物狗在车里向外张望。墨西哥犯罪集团已把下手目标转向了宠物，近几年宠物遭绑架的案件激增。 REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
7月19日，安徽巢湖，一名渔民淌过遭绿藻污染的巢湖。 REUTERS/China Daily
7月19日，美国哈珀斯费里，两名男子在波托马克河上享受清凉。REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
7月20日，青海天峻县，一名女子在敖包上祈福。 REUTERS/Stringer
7月20日，印度新德里，一名摊贩在雨中售卖水果。 REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
7月20日，英国苏格兰，球迷观看英国高尔夫公开赛。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
7月21日，比利时布鲁塞尔，比利时新国王菲利普亲吻妻子马蒂尔德的手。当日，现年79岁的比利时国王阿尔贝特二世在比利时首都布鲁塞尔的皇宫签署退位诏书，其53岁长子、王储菲利普随后宣誓就任比利时第7任国王。REUTERS/Ymore
7月21日，巴西里约热内卢，月下基督像。REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
7月23日，英国伦敦，威廉王子和凯特王妃怀抱小王子乔治走出伦敦圣玛丽医院，世人首次目睹小王子的模样。凯特王妃22日诞下小王子，他是英国王位第三顺位继承人。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
7月25日，美国费城，一名工作人员在全国城市联盟会议上搬走椅子，为美国司法部部长艾瑞克·霍尔德(Eric Holder)的演讲做准备。美国最高法院6月否决了长达48年的《投票权法案》中确保少数族裔投票权的一个关键部分。 more
7月26日，马来西亚吉隆坡，支持者拿着埃及被罢免总统穆尔西总统的照片，在埃及大使馆外举行抗议活动。REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
7月26日，朝鲜平壤，“金日成花金正日花展览馆”展出两位已故领导人画像，以纪念朝鲜战争停战60周年。 REUTERS/Jason Lee
7月25日，叙利亚戴尔泽尔，一名反对派武装士兵在交火中观察情况。REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
7月26日，柬埔寨金边，佛教僧侣在反对党领导人桑兰西(Sam Rainsy)发表演讲时欢呼。柬埔寨救国党的领袖桑兰西近期结束流亡生涯回国。 REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
7月27日，英国伦敦，一名女子朋友们拍摄合影。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
7月27日，四川省遂宁市大英县，游客在一处避暑景区戏水。REUTERS/China Daily
7月28日，台北市1223人同时敷面膜十分钟，打破了美国974人同时敷面膜人数的吉尼斯世界纪录。REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
