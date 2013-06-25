路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jun(2) 2013
6月10日，有“极限奥运”之称的2013起亚世界极限运动大赛在上海举行，极限攀岩、直排轮、滑板、极限摩托、极限单车等项目精彩上演。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月17日，印度北阿坎德邦瑞诗凯诗，一个湿婆神像遭洪水淹没。受暴雨影响，印度北部发生洪水和山体滑坡，造成上千人死亡。今年印度北部的雨季早于往年，且雨量大，引发恒河及多条支流泛滥。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月19日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名男子与爱犬坐在摩托车上休息。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月20日，一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会已拉开帷幕，一名女性观众出席“女士日”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月23日，“超级月亮”照耀着希腊波塞冬神庙。世界各地当日晚出现了今年全年最圆最大的超级月亮。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月20日，乌克兰別列戈沃，孩子们在黑海码头跳舞。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6月20日，新加坡，一名游客在雾霾天气中拍照。印尼林火引发的雾霾袭击新加坡，空气质量恶化，经济亦受冲击。REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月20日，美国科罗拉多州发生森林大火，已造成至少2人死亡，近4万人被迫撤离。REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
6月22日，乌克兰基辅，约100名快闪族进行了一场别开生面的“面粉大战”。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
6月17日，北爱尔兰恩尼斯基林，示威者在八国集团峰会召开的场所外举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
6月23日，英国伦敦，侍者参加国家侍者日比赛。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
6月23日，西班牙Ciutadella，欢呼的人群在“圣约翰”节中聚集聚集在一名骑手附近。 REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
6月24日，波兰华沙，二进制码投射在一名使用笔记本的男子身上。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
下一个
机器人摇滚乐队 Robot Rockers of Japan
(Reuters) - “Z-MACHINES”机器人摇滚乐队在日本东京举行首场演出，冰冷机械演绎火热劲曲。
寻找斯诺登 Searching for Snowden
(Reuters) -因披露美国“棱镜”监控项目而受到指控的爱德华·斯诺登23日乘坐客机离境香港，准备经俄罗斯中转飞往第三国。俄罗斯航空的消息人士称，斯诺登可能在24日上午登上抵达哈瓦那的航班，这吸引了大批记者搭乘同一航班或聚集在机场。
精选图集
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.