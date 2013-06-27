路透6月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Jun(2) 2013
6月10日，有“极限奥运”之称的2013起亚世界极限运动大赛在上海举行，极限攀岩、直排轮、滑板、极限摩托、极限单车等项目精彩上演。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
6月17日，印度北阿坎德邦瑞诗凯诗，一个湿婆神像遭洪水淹没。受暴雨影响，印度北部发生洪水和山体滑坡，造成上千人死亡。今年印度北部的雨季早于往年，且雨量大，引发恒河及多条支流泛滥。 REUTERS/Stringer
6月19日，土耳其伊斯坦布尔，一名男子与爱犬坐在摩托车上休息。REUTERS/Marko Djurica
6月20日，一年一度的英国皇家爱斯科赛马会已拉开帷幕，一名女性观众出席“女士日”。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
6月23日，“超级月亮”照耀着希腊波塞冬神庙。世界各地当日晚出现了今年全年最圆最大的超级月亮。 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
6月20日，乌克兰別列戈沃，孩子们在黑海码头跳舞。 REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
6月20日，新加坡，一名游客在雾霾天气中拍照。印尼林火引发的雾霾袭击新加坡，空气质量恶化，经济亦受冲击。REUTERS/Edgar Su
6月20日，美国科罗拉多州发生森林大火，已造成至少2人死亡，近4万人被迫撤离。REUTERS/The Pike Hotshots/U.S. Forest Service/Handout via Reuters
6月22日，乌克兰基辅，约100名快闪族进行了一场别开生面的“面粉大战”。 REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
6月17日，北爱尔兰恩尼斯基林，示威者在八国集团峰会召开的场所外举行抗议活动。 REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
6月23日，英国伦敦，侍者参加国家侍者日比赛。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
6月23日，西班牙Ciutadella，欢呼的人群在“圣约翰”节中聚集在一名骑手附近。 REUTERS/Enrique Calvo
6月24日，波兰华沙，二进制码投射在一名使用笔记本的男子身上。 REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
6月17日，加沙城，巴勒斯坦孩子在夏令营里玩耍。 REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
6月24日，叙利亚阿勒颇，一名女武装人员在训练中使用高射炮。 REUTERS/Muzaffar Salman
6月25日，土耳其安卡拉，总理埃尔多安在议会发表演讲时，其支持者欢呼。 REUTERS/Umit Bektas
6月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加，几名男子在达尔湖上钓鱼。REUTERS/Danish Ismail
6月25日，上海，闪电划过天空。 REUTERS/Aly Song
6月26日，巴西巴西利亚，非政府组织“和平里约”在示威活动中将足球踢入喷泉内，要求政府提高教育、医疗、公共服务的标准。 REUTERS/Fabio Rodrigues-Pozzebom
6月26日，蒙古巴彦钱德曼，一名男子在投票站投票。蒙古国选举总委员会主席苏德那木策仁宣布，于26日举行的蒙古国总统选举中，由蒙古民主党提名的总统候选人、现任总统额勒贝格道尔吉获得50.23％的选票，成功连任。 REUTEmore
