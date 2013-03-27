路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)
3月5日，中国第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕，一名记者报道开幕式。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees photograph U.S. President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month receptionmore
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village ofmore
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared amore
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the Northmore
A man looks at lightbulbs filled with water as part of the exhibition "Lagrimas de Sao Pedro" (Tears of Saint more
A boy sorts fish known as Pepesca or Ejote, after fishing with local fishermen at Lake Ilopango, in Ilopango omore
Jordanian Bedouin guards of honour wait for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Al-Hummar Palace, inmore
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awarmore
Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubeimore
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, more
3月24日，西班牙奥维耶多，信徒在圣周游行因下雨暂停后将耶稣塑像搬进教堂。 REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fmore
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) looks at the latest combat and technical equipments, made by unit 1501 of more
3月26日，约旦安曼，约旦球迷观看2014巴西世界杯预选赛亚洲区十强赛B组约旦对阵日本队。日本队客场爆冷1比2不敌约旦。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
3月25日，乌拉圭蒙得维的亚，一名南美牧人参加Criolla Week活动，竞争“最佳骑手”称号。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
South Africa's first lady Bongi Ngema (L) proposes a toast to China's first lady Peng Liyuan as South Africa'smore
3月4日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德，儿童观看焚烧过期的医疗用品。 REUTERS / Parwiz
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound knownmore
3月4日，俄罗斯索契，一名男子观看因建设隧道而倾斜的居民楼。REUTERS/Nina Zotina
