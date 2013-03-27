版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 3月 27日 星期三 14:43 BJT

路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2013(2)

3月5日，中国第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕，一名记者报道开幕式。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

3月5日，中国第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕，一名记者报道开幕式。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
3月5日，中国第十二届全国人民代表大会第一次会议在北京人民大会堂开幕，一名记者报道开幕式。 REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Attendees photograph U.S. President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Attendees photograph U.S. President Barack Obama with their mobile phones at a Women's History Month reception at the White House in Washington, March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana and Nandgaon villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of coloured powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. In a Holi tradition unique to Barsana and Nandgaon villages, men sing provocative songs to gain the attention of women, who then "beat" them with bamboo sticks called "lathis". Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, heralds the beginning of spring and is celebrated all over India. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night on Thursday after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 540 km (336 miles) north of Yangon, on Wednesday after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds of people, police said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
A man stands in front of a mosque as it burns in Meikhtila March 21, 2013. The central Myanmar town declared a curfew for a second night on Thursday after clashes killed 10 people, including a Buddhist monk, and injured at least 20, authorities said. Riots erupted in Meikhtila, 540 km (336 miles) north of Yangon, on Wednesday after an argument between a Buddhist couple and the Muslim owners of a gold shop escalated into a riot involving hundreds of people, police said.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun (MYANMAR
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry (UNITED STATES

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
A bodysurfer punches through a wave at the Ehukai sandbar near the surf break known as 'Pipeline' on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Hugh Gentry (UNITED STATES
A man looks at lightbulbs filled with water as part of the exhibition "Lagrimas de Sao Pedro" (Tears of Saint Peter) by Brazilian artist Vinicius Silva, at a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro, March 21, 2013. The artist used six thousand lightbulbs to create the idea of rain, showing the relationship between peasants and rain after singing and praying for Saint Peter to cry. International Water Day is held on March 22. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares(BRAZIL - Tags:

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
A man looks at lightbulbs filled with water as part of the exhibition "Lagrimas de Sao Pedro" (Tears of Saint Peter) by Brazilian artist Vinicius Silva, at a cultural center in Rio de Janeiro, March 21, 2013. The artist used six thousand lightbulbs to create the idea of rain, showing the relationship between peasants and rain after singing and praying for Saint Peter to cry. International Water Day is held on March 22. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares(BRAZIL - Tags:
A boy sorts fish known as Pepesca or Ejote, after fishing with local fishermen at Lake Ilopango, in Ilopango on the outskirts of San Salvador March 20, 2013. Fishermen and members of the Friends of Lake Ilopango periodically clean the lake for weekend visitors and also to keep the fish population healthy. Picture taken March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
A boy sorts fish known as Pepesca or Ejote, after fishing with local fishermen at Lake Ilopango, in Ilopango on the outskirts of San Salvador March 20, 2013. Fishermen and members of the Friends of Lake Ilopango periodically clean the lake for weekend visitors and also to keep the fish population healthy. Picture taken March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez (EL SALVADOR
Jordanian Bedouin guards of honour wait for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Al-Hummar Palace, in Amman March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Jordanian Bedouin guards of honour wait for the arrival of U.S. President Barack Obama at Al-Hummar Palace, in Amman March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed (JORDAN
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Katy Perry is greeted by fans as she accepts the award for favorite female singer at the 2013 Kids Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten (UNITED STATES
Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 23, 2013. Beckham arrived in the Chinese capital city on Wednesday to begin his role as China's soccer envoy, according to local reports. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Former England captain David Beckham slips as he free kicks at a sports field during his visit in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 23, 2013. Beckham arrived in the Chinese capital city on Wednesday to begin his role as China's soccer envoy, according to local reports. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. Seventy-eight couples participated in the mass wedding as part of the fifth edition of Alma Gemea project, which is sponsored by the Department of Justice, Human Rights and Citizenship of the Federal District. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Brides pose for photos before their mass wedding ceremony at the Museum of the Republic in Brasilia March 23, 2013. Seventy-eight couples participated in the mass wedding as part of the fifth edition of Alma Gemea project, which is sponsored by the Department of Justice, Human Rights and Citizenship of the Federal District. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino (BRAZIL
3月24日，西班牙奥维耶多，信徒在圣周游行因下雨暂停后将耶稣塑像搬进教堂。 REUTERS /Eloy Alonso

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
3月24日，西班牙奥维耶多，信徒在圣周游行因下雨暂停后将耶稣塑像搬进教堂。 REUTERS /Eloy Alonso
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Models present creations for Hempel Award 21st China International Young Fashion Designers Contest, at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) looks at the latest combat and technical equipments, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People's Army, during his visit to the unit March 24, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA (NORTH KOREA

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (C) looks at the latest combat and technical equipments, made by unit 1501 of the Korean People's Army, during his visit to the unit March 24, 2013 in this picture released by the North's official KCNA news agency in Pyongyang March 25, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA (NORTH KOREA
3月26日，约旦安曼，约旦球迷观看2014巴西世界杯预选赛亚洲区十强赛B组约旦对阵日本队。日本队客场爆冷1比2不敌约旦。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
3月26日，约旦安曼，约旦球迷观看2014巴西世界杯预选赛亚洲区十强赛B组约旦对阵日本队。日本队客场爆冷1比2不敌约旦。 REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
3月25日，乌拉圭蒙得维的亚，一名南美牧人参加Criolla Week活动，竞争“最佳骑手”称号。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
3月25日，乌拉圭蒙得维的亚，一名南美牧人参加Criolla Week活动，竞争“最佳骑手”称号。 REUTERS/Andres Stapff
South Africa's first lady Bongi Ngema (L) proposes a toast to China's first lady Peng Liyuan as South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks on during an official lunch hosted by Zuma and his wife in honour of China's President Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in Pretoria March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
South Africa's first lady Bongi Ngema (L) proposes a toast to China's first lady Peng Liyuan as South Africa's President Jacob Zuma looks on during an official lunch hosted by Zuma and his wife in honour of China's President Xi Jinping and Peng Liyuan in Pretoria March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko (SOUTH AFRICA
3月4日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德，儿童观看焚烧过期的医疗用品。 REUTERS / Parwiz

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
3月4日，阿富汗贾拉拉巴德，儿童观看焚烧过期的医疗用品。 REUTERS / Parwiz
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. Israeli police fired stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshippers who had thrown rocks and firebombs at them after prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM -

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
Palestinians react to tear gas fired by Israeli police during clashes after Friday prayers at a compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City March 8, 2013. Israeli police fired stun grenades to disperse Palestinian worshippers who had thrown rocks and firebombs at them after prayers at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City, police said. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM -
3月4日，俄罗斯索契，一名男子观看因建设隧道而倾斜的居民楼。REUTERS/Nina Zotina

2013年 3月 27日 星期三
3月4日，俄罗斯索契，一名男子观看因建设隧道而倾斜的居民楼。REUTERS/Nina Zotina
