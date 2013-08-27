路透8月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Aug 2013(2)
8月11日，英国伦敦，艺术家罗伯特•格林伍德身穿由便签纸做成的衣服，宣传名为“cARTographies”的艺术展览。 REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
8月14日，耶路撒冷附近Beit Shemesh，一名正统犹太教示威者在冲突中躲避防暴警察发射的水枪。REUTERS/ Baz Ratner
8月18日，西班牙渔民前往直布罗陀以外有争议的海域附近示威，抗议直布罗陀政府修建人工岛礁。西班牙指责人工岛礁将“毁灭”该海域的渔业资源。渔民称，人工岛礁限制了他们的捕鱼权。 REUTERS/Jon Nazca
8月15日，新加坡，一名表演者在歌台上唱歌。歌台是一种常年举办的现场舞台表演, 但更常见于每年的农历七月中元节。 REUTERS/Edgar Su
8月16日，上海，游客在大厦楼顶拍摄月亮。 REUTERS/Aly Song
8月16日，埃及开罗，一名受伤的示威者躺在清真寺内。REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
8月14日，广东阳江，强台风“尤特”登陆时，民众的雨伞被强风刮翻。REUTERS/Stringer
8月15日，广州茂名，鸡群站在养鸡场的屋顶上躲避上涨的洪水。8月14日以来，受今年第11号强台风“尤特”正面袭击和强南海季风的持续影响，广东省近期出现强降水过程，导致省内大部分地区遭遇暴雨洪涝、滑坡和泥石流等严重灾害。Rmore
8月15日，黎巴嫩贝鲁特南郊发生汽车炸弹爆炸事件，人们在袭击现场灭火。 REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
8月17日，美国马萨诸塞州布洛克顿，数百人利用一些不宜食用的西红柿展开一场“西红柿大战”。 REUTERS/Brian Snyder
8月21日，英国伦敦动物园开始对园内动物们进行一年一度的体检，测量体重和身高。工作人员为一只猫头鹰称体重。 REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
8月22日，中国原重庆市委书记薄熙来被控受贿、贪污、滥用职权一案在山东济南市中级法院公开开庭审理，64岁的薄熙来在远离公众视线17个月后首次露面。REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Cmore
8月21日，浙江武义，一名男子清理河水垃圾。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月23日，尼泊尔帕坦，活女神在灯节游行庆典期间坐在屋外。REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
8月25日，澳大利亚悉尼，一名男子在“彩色赛跑”(Colour Run)活动中到达终点时拍照。REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
8月24日，浙江杭州下沙七格段钱塘江潮位达到6.2米，游客奔跑躲避巨浪。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月15日，利比亚班加西，少年在海滨练习跑酷。 REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori
8月11日，福建福州，消防员及当地居民成功营救一名试图跳楼的女子(中)。 REUTERS/Stringer
8月24日，叙利亚大马士革郊区，地面上布满死于化学武器的鸽子。 REUTERS/Ammar Dar
8月24日，美国加州Buck Meadows附近，消防员在山火现场灭火。当地约塞米蒂国家公园的环形大火仍然处于失控的状态并威胁到公园外的2500户居民。REUTERS/Max Whittaker
