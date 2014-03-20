路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

President Barack Obama talks on the phone in the Oval Office with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine, March 1, 2014. The White House said Obama and Putin spoke by phone for 90 minutes, their second phone call in the past eight days over Ukraine, an escalating crisis that is presenting a new challenge to already strained U.S.-Russian relations. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout (UNITED STATES

Close