路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

President Barack Obama talks on the phone in the Oval Office with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine, March 1, 2014. The White House said Obama and Putin spoke by phone for 90 minutes, their second phone call in the past eight days over Ukraine, an escalating crisis that is presenting a new challenge to already strained U.S.-Russian relations. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout (UNITED STATES

President Barack Obama talks on the phone in the Oval Office with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine, March 1, 2014. The White House said Obama and Putin spoke by phone for 90 minutes, their second phone call in the past eight days over Ukraine, an escalating crisis that is presenting a new challenge to already strained U.S.-Russian relations. REUTERS/Official White House Photo/Pete Souza/Handout (UNITED STATES
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" or (or Sky on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro March 1, 2014. The Rio de Janeiro Carnival will be held from February 28 to March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares (BRAZIL -

A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" or (or Sky on Earth), one of the many carnival parties to take place in the neighbourhoods of Rio de Janeiro March 1, 2014. The Rio de Janeiro Carnival will be held from February 28 to March 4. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares (BRAZIL -
DATE IMPORTED: March 01, 2014 Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia after his funeral outside a church in Algeciras, in southern Spain, March 1, 2014. De Lucia, the influential Spanish guitarist who vastly expanded the international audience for flamenco and merged it with other musical styles, died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday evening in Mexico. REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN -

DATE IMPORTED: March 01, 2014 Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia after his funeral outside a church in Algeciras, in southern Spain, March 1, 2014. De Lucia, the influential Spanish guitarist who vastly expanded the international audience for flamenco and merged it with other musical styles, died suddenly of a heart attack on Tuesday evening in Mexico. REUTERS/Jon Nazca (SPAIN -
DATE IMPORTED: March 03, 2014 Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt (L) looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES

DATE IMPORTED: March 03, 2014 Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "American Hustle", peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet as actor Brad Pitt (L) looks on at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES
Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
DATE IMPORTED: March 02, 2014 City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. Thailand was holding re-run elections on Sunday in five provinces where voting was disrupted in last month's poll by anti-government protesters trying to unseat Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and officials said all was going smoothly. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha(THAILAND

DATE IMPORTED: March 02, 2014 City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest sites around the capital and regrouped in central Lumpini Park in Bangkok March 2, 2014. Thailand was holding re-run elections on Sunday in five provinces where voting was disrupted in last month's poll by anti-government protesters trying to unseat Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and officials said all was going smoothly. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha(THAILAND
保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training

保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training

(Reuters) - 近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，北京天骄保镖学校希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。

24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris

(Reuters) - 近日雾霾罕见地笼罩巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔等标志性建筑物在雾霾中若隐若现，巴黎不得不宣布实施机动车尾号限行措施。

24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours

(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

