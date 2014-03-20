路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
President Barack Obama talks on the phone in the Oval Office with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the smore
A reveller takes part in the annual block party known as "Ceu na Terra" or (or Sky on Earth), one of the many more
DATE IMPORTED: March 01, 2014 Relatives and friends carry the coffin of Spanish guitarist Paco de Lucia after more
DATE IMPORTED: March 03, 2014 Jennifer Lawrence, best supporting actress nominee for her role in the film "Amemore
Pope Francis leads his Sunday Angelus prayer in Saint Peter's square at the Vatican March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tonmore
DATE IMPORTED: March 02, 2014 City workers clean a street as anti-government protesters decamped from protest more
下一个
保镖训练反劫机 Bodyguard Aviation Training
(Reuters) - 近日马航MH370失联航班可能遭遇劫机事件引发关注，北京天骄保镖学校希望学员学会应对自然灾害和飞机遭劫持的情况，强调航空安全的重要性。
24小时时事新闻(3月20日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
雾锁巴黎 Polluted Paris
(Reuters) - 近日雾霾罕见地笼罩巴黎，埃菲尔铁塔等标志性建筑物在雾霾中若隐若现，巴黎不得不宣布实施机动车尾号限行措施。
24小时时事新闻(3月19日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
精选图集
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
The real 'Twin Peaks'
Welcome to "Twin Peaks," the fictional small town from David Lynch's ground-breaking 1990 TV series about a murdered homecoming queen.
Car rams Times Square pedestrians
A speeding car plowed into pedestrians on a sidewalk in New York City's busy Times Square, killing one person and injuring a dozen, according to witnesses, and police said the incident did not appear to be an act of terrorism.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.