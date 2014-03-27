路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

African migrants stand outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at its North African enclave of Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years. Madrid sent 100 more police on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the total to 150, a source at the Interior Ministry said, and will reinforce the rapid response unit with 20 more personnel, bringing the total to 80. In February, the European Union asked Spain to explain why police had fired rubber bullets in warning when a group of African migrants tried to wade and swim to Ceuta. Fifteen died drowning and the shots could have caused panic among the migrants, according to Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)

