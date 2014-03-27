路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dmore
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where more
An Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter flies above the people during the burial ceremony of Afghan Vice-Presmore
A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopolmore
A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in cenmore
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Camore
Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hanmore
A customer is served at a counter inside a foreign exchange store displaying a poster of various banknotes incmore
Artist Matt Hope adjusts the helmet linked to his air filtration bike in front of the China Central Televisionmore
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern city of Ashdodmore
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a mamore
Ballet dancers Vladimir Malakhov (R), Elisa Carrillio Cabrera (top) and Mikhail Kaniskin (L) perform "Clear", more
African migrants stand outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. Spmore
Muslims perform a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at the Tuanmore
Alisun Dellimore (C) sits during the Bold & Naked yoga class in New York March 19, 2014. Practicing Naked Yogamore
A pro-Russian protester whose face is painted in the colours of the Russian flag takes part in a rally in centmore
A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administratimore
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April more
A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta March 23, 2014.more
Anti-government protesters take part in a rally in central of Bangkok March 24, 2014. Anti-government protestemore
路透3月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。
习近平访法签大单 Xi Visits France
(Reuters) - 中国国家主席习近平开展上任以来首次访法之旅，期间出席了一系列产业合作和上百亿美元飞机销售合同的签字仪式。
24小时时事新闻(3月28日) 24Hours
(Reuters) - 聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。
最危险城市榜 Most risky cities
