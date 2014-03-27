版本:
路透3月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month - Mar 2014

A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dream Act protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 10, 2014. Approximately 40 protesters turned themselves in at the border in an attempt to get arrested trying to enter the United States, to bring light to deportations by the Obama administration. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker (MEXICO - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY EDUCATION CRIME LAW IMMIGRATION)

2014年 3月 27日
A young girl prepares to depart her bus with her parents before a protest at the U.S.-Mexico border during a Dream Act protest in Tijuana, Mexico, March 10, 2014. Approximately 40 protesters turned themselves in at the border in an attempt to get arrested trying to enter the United States, to bring light to deportations by the Obama administration. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker (MEXICO - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY EDUCATION CRIME LAW IMMIGRATION)
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 11, 2014. Tuesday marks the third year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY DISASTER POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN

2014年 3月 27日
A woman prays in the snow fall for the deceased of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, in this photo taken by Kyodo March 11, 2014. Tuesday marks the third year anniversary of the March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a nuclear crisis. Mandatory credit REUTERS/Kyodo (JAPAN - Tags: ANNIVERSARY DISASTER POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) ATTENTION EDITORS - FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. IT IS DISTRIBUTED, EXACTLY AS RECEIVED BY REUTERS, AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS. MANDATORY CREDIT. JAPAN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN JAPAN
An Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter flies above the people during the burial ceremony of Afghan Vice-President Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in Kabul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: OBITUARY)

2014年 3月 27日
An Afghan National Army (ANA) helicopter flies above the people during the burial ceremony of Afghan Vice-President Marshal Mohammad Qasim Fahim in Kabul March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail (AFGHANISTAN - Tags: OBITUARY)
A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. Ukraine's acting president Oleksandr Turchynov accused "Kremlin agents" on Saturday of fomenting deadly violence in eastern cities, in one of the most direct and highest-level criticisms aimed by Kiev at President Vladimir Putin. Turchinov has warned of a risk of a Russian invasion of the east following Moscow's occupation of the Crimea peninsula. Crimea on Sunday votes on whether to join Russia or stay with Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
A man holds a Crimean flag during a pro-Russian rally on the eve of a referendum in Lenin Square in Simferopol, March 15, 2014. Ukraine's acting president Oleksandr Turchynov accused "Kremlin agents" on Saturday of fomenting deadly violence in eastern cities, in one of the most direct and highest-level criticisms aimed by Kiev at President Vladimir Putin. Turchinov has warned of a risk of a Russian invasion of the east following Moscow's occupation of the Crimea peninsula. Crimea on Sunday votes on whether to join Russia or stay with Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (UKRAINE - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. Police are combing through the personal, political and religious backgrounds of pilots and crew of the missing Malaysian jetliner, a senior officer said on Sunday, trying to work out why someone aboard flew the plane hundreds of miles off course. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
A woman leaves a messages of support and hope for the passengers of the missing Malaysia Airlines MH370 in central Kuala Lumpur March 16, 2014. Police are combing through the personal, political and religious backgrounds of pilots and crew of the missing Malaysian jetliner, a senior officer said on Sunday, trying to work out why someone aboard flew the plane hundreds of miles off course. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj (MALAYSIA - Tags: TRANSPORT DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. Pink Bra Bazaar is a charity dedicated to breast health education and supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
Women toss their bras during the 5th Pink Bra Spring and Bra Toss and help Push Up the Fight Against Breast Cancer event at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris March 16, 2014. Pink Bra Bazaar is a charity dedicated to breast health education and supporting women diagnosed with breast cancer. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier (FRANCE - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, March 18, 2014. The stone-carving statue, which takes up about 88 square metres on the mountain, dates back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). Officials said the restoration project started in April 18, 2011 and would likely finish in the first half of 2015, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2014年 3月 27日
Restoration workers peel off loose gold foil as part of a restoration project for an 800-year-old Thousand-Hand Guanyin Buddhist statue on Mount Baoding in Chongqing municipality, March 18, 2014. The stone-carving statue, which takes up about 88 square metres on the mountain, dates back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279). Officials said the restoration project started in April 18, 2011 and would likely finish in the first half of 2015, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: RELIGION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
A customer is served at a counter inside a foreign exchange store displaying a poster of various banknotes including the Chinese yuan or renminbi (RMB) in Hong Kong November 20, 2009. China's yuan is undervalued by 20 percent, a Reuters poll shows on Friday, highlighting the case of President Barack Obama who this week pressed Beijing to allow the currency to rise. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA BUSINESS)

2014年 3月 27日
A customer is served at a counter inside a foreign exchange store displaying a poster of various banknotes including the Chinese yuan or renminbi (RMB) in Hong Kong November 20, 2009. China's yuan is undervalued by 20 percent, a Reuters poll shows on Friday, highlighting the case of President Barack Obama who this week pressed Beijing to allow the currency to rise. REUTERS/Bobby Yip (CHINA BUSINESS)
Artist Matt Hope adjusts the helmet linked to his air filtration bike in front of the China Central Television (CCTV) building on a hazy day in Beijing, March 26, 2013. Using an IKEA perforated garbage can, moped helmet, fighter-pilot breathing mask, wheel-powered generator and home air filtration system, Beijing-based artist Matt Hope built a "breathing bicycle" as a way of protecting himself from air pollution. While pedalling, electricity is generated for the power to activate the system to filter out haze and provide the rider with clean air, local media reported. According to the U.S. embassy monitor, the air quality today is classified as "very unhealthy". REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POLITICS)

2014年 3月 27日
Artist Matt Hope adjusts the helmet linked to his air filtration bike in front of the China Central Television (CCTV) building on a hazy day in Beijing, March 26, 2013. Using an IKEA perforated garbage can, moped helmet, fighter-pilot breathing mask, wheel-powered generator and home air filtration system, Beijing-based artist Matt Hope built a "breathing bicycle" as a way of protecting himself from air pollution. While pedalling, electricity is generated for the power to activate the system to filter out haze and provide the rider with clean air, local media reported. According to the U.S. embassy monitor, the air quality today is classified as "very unhealthy". REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY POLITICS)
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protested on Wednesday against the jailing earlier this week of a Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with a recruitment order. This month Israel's parliament approved a contentious law that abolishes blanket military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students, ending a tradition upheld since the state's foundation. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boys stand besides a placard atop a roof during a protest in the southern city of Ashdod March 19, 2014. Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox Jewish men protested on Wednesday against the jailing earlier this week of a Jewish seminary student who failed to comply with a recruitment order. This month Israel's parliament approved a contentious law that abolishes blanket military exemptions for ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students, ending a tradition upheld since the state's foundation. REUTERS/Amir Cohen (ISRAEL - Tags: POLITICS RELIGION MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)

2014年 3月 27日
Peter Norbot and Kris Hamilton (L), dressed up as fictional comic book superhero Spider-Man, look through a magazine as they wait for their turn to audition to be a part of a promotional campaign for the upcoming release of the new movie "The Amazing Spider-Man 2" in Chicago March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT)
Ballet dancers Vladimir Malakhov (R), Elisa Carrillio Cabrera (top) and Mikhail Kaniskin (L) perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theatre in Berlin March 20, 2014. Malakhov performs for the last time with the "Staatsballett' ballet ensemble". Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
Ballet dancers Vladimir Malakhov (R), Elisa Carrillio Cabrera (top) and Mikhail Kaniskin (L) perform "Clear", with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, during a dress rehearsal at the Schiller theatre in Berlin March 20, 2014. Malakhov performs for the last time with the "Staatsballett' ballet ensemble". Picture taken with multiple exposure. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
African migrants stand outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at its North African enclave of Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years. Madrid sent 100 more police on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the total to 150, a source at the Interior Ministry said, and will reinforce the rapid response unit with 20 more personnel, bringing the total to 80. In February, the European Union asked Spain to explain why police had fired rubber bullets in warning when a group of African migrants tried to wade and swim to Ceuta. Fifteen died drowning and the shots could have caused panic among the migrants, according to Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)

2014年 3月 27日
African migrants stand outside a refugee centre in Spain's north African enclave of Melilla March 20, 2014. Spain has more than doubled the strength of security forces at its North African enclave of Melilla, after about 500 people stormed its fences in the biggest border rush for years. Madrid sent 100 more police on Tuesday and Wednesday, raising the total to 150, a source at the Interior Ministry said, and will reinforce the rapid response unit with 20 more personnel, bringing the total to 80. In February, the European Union asked Spain to explain why police had fired rubber bullets in warning when a group of African migrants tried to wade and swim to Ceuta. Fifteen died drowning and the shots could have caused panic among the migrants, according to Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs. REUTERS/Juan Medina (SPAIN - Tags: POLITICS SOCIETY IMMIGRATION)
Muslims perform a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said (MALAYSIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT RELIGION)

2014年 3月 27日
Muslims perform a special prayer for passengers onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370 at the Tuanku Mizan Zainal Abidin mosque in Putrajaya March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said (MALAYSIA - Tags: DISASTER TRANSPORT RELIGION)
Alisun Dellimore (C) sits during the Bold & Naked yoga class in New York March 19, 2014. Practicing Naked Yoga is not about being naked for naked's sake yet about finding the strength to expose your vulnerability and connect to yourself and others on the deepest level, according to a website statement. Picture taken on March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH) TEMPLATE OUT

2014年 3月 27日
Alisun Dellimore (C) sits during the Bold & Naked yoga class in New York March 19, 2014. Practicing Naked Yoga is not about being naked for naked's sake yet about finding the strength to expose your vulnerability and connect to yourself and others on the deepest level, according to a website statement. Picture taken on March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY HEALTH) TEMPLATE OUT
A pro-Russian protester whose face is painted in the colours of the Russian flag takes part in a rally in central Donetsk March 22, 2014. Several thousands of pro-Russian protesters marched from Lenin square to the regional administration building calling for the return of Ukraine's pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich. REUTERS/Stringer (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
A pro-Russian protester whose face is painted in the colours of the Russian flag takes part in a rally in central Donetsk March 22, 2014. Several thousands of pro-Russian protesters marched from Lenin square to the regional administration building calling for the return of Ukraine's pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovich. REUTERS/Stringer (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administration building following a pro-Russian rally in central Donetsk March 23, 2014. Several thousands of pro-Russian protesters marched from Lenin square to the regional administration building calling for the return of the pro-Moscow President Yanukovich. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
A young man takes photos of his girlfriend next to Ukrainian riot policemen guarding the regional administration building following a pro-Russian rally in central Donetsk March 23, 2014. Several thousands of pro-Russian protesters marched from Lenin square to the regional administration building calling for the return of the pro-Moscow President Yanukovich. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (UKRAINE - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA (NORTH KOREA - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2014年 3月 27日
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his wife Ri Sol Ju watch a performance by the Moranbong Band at the April 25 House of Culture in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 24, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA (NORTH KOREA - Tags: POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta March 23, 2014. Indonesia's new leader will be in charge of a remarkably young population that is high on ambition but low on education. That could see Southeast Asia's biggest economy start to falter in the face of growing competition from its neighbours as the region moves toward establishing a common market from 2015. Indonesia will run a legislative election on April 9 and the presidential election on July 9. REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

2014年 3月 27日
A child attends a campaign rally of the Great Indonesia Movement Party at a stadium in Jakarta March 23, 2014. Indonesia's new leader will be in charge of a remarkably young population that is high on ambition but low on education. That could see Southeast Asia's biggest economy start to falter in the face of growing competition from its neighbours as the region moves toward establishing a common market from 2015. Indonesia will run a legislative election on April 9 and the presidential election on July 9. REUTERS/Beawiharta (INDONESIA - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
Anti-government protesters take part in a rally in central of Bangkok March 24, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand took to the streets on Monday after lying low for weeks, emboldened by a court ruling that nullified a Feb. 2 general election and dealt a blow to beleaguered Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (THAILAND - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ELECTIONS)

2014年 3月 27日
Anti-government protesters take part in a rally in central of Bangkok March 24, 2014. Anti-government protesters in Thailand took to the streets on Monday after lying low for weeks, emboldened by a court ruling that nullified a Feb. 2 general election and dealt a blow to beleaguered Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (THAILAND - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST ELECTIONS)
(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者3月优秀新闻照片大汇总。

2014年 3月 27日
