版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 2月 27日 星期三 14:16 BJT

路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013

DATE IMPORTED: February 11, 2013 An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Paris February 11, 2013. The hat, made 1984 by Maddest Hatter in Los Angeles, estimated for between four to five thousand euros, was worn by singer Jackson during the last 'Victory Tour' concert in New York, August 25, 1984. It will be auction today. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE

DATE IMPORTED: February 11, 2013 An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jacksonmore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
DATE IMPORTED: February 11, 2013 An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jackson at Drouot auction house in Paris February 11, 2013. The hat, made 1984 by Maddest Hatter in Los Angeles, estimated for between four to five thousand euros, was worn by singer Jackson during the last 'Victory Tour' concert in New York, August 25, 1984. It will be auction today. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (FRANCE
Close
1 / 20
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 11, 2013. A stampede at a railway station in Allahabad killed at least 36 Hindu pilgrims on Sunday, the busiest day of the world's largest religious festival at which some 30 million had gathered to wash away their sins in the sacred Ganges river. Twenty-seven of the dead were women, mostly elderly and poor. An eight-year-old girl was also crushed to death. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA

A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway stamore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway station in the northern Indian city of Allahabad February 11, 2013. A stampede at a railway station in Allahabad killed at least 36 Hindu pilgrims on Sunday, the busiest day of the world's largest religious festival at which some 30 million had gathered to wash away their sins in the sacred Ganges river. Twenty-seven of the dead were women, mostly elderly and poor. An eight-year-old girl was also crushed to death. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash (INDIA
Close
2 / 20
A Buddhist splashes coloured water on Boudhanath Stupa during the first day of the three-day-long Losar, or New Year celebration of the Tibetan, Tamang and Sherpa communities, in Kathmandu February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL

A Buddhist splashes coloured water on Boudhanath Stupa during the first day of the three-day-long Losar, or Nemore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
A Buddhist splashes coloured water on Boudhanath Stupa during the first day of the three-day-long Losar, or New Year celebration of the Tibetan, Tamang and Sherpa communities, in Kathmandu February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (NEPAL
Close
3 / 20
Revellers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN -

Revellers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern vilmore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Revellers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern village of Laza February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal (SPAIN -
Close
4 / 20
Runners cheer after they finish the Color Run at Sydney Olympic Park February 10, 2013. According to organizers, more than 20,000 runners completed the 5km course around the Sydney Olympic Park precinct this Sunday, being covered in blue, pink, orange and yellow powder on their way to finish line. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz (AUSTRALIA

Runners cheer after they finish the Color Run at Sydney Olympic Park February 10, 2013. According to organizermore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Runners cheer after they finish the Color Run at Sydney Olympic Park February 10, 2013. According to organizers, more than 20,000 runners completed the 5km course around the Sydney Olympic Park precinct this Sunday, being covered in blue, pink, orange and yellow powder on their way to finish line. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz (AUSTRALIA
Close
5 / 20
Competitors jump over a fire pit during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA

Competitors jump over a fire pit during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbamore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Competitors jump over a fire pit during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbai, February 9, 2013. The mud rush, the first event of its kind to be held in Asia, challenges competitors by making them negotiate a 7 km (4 mile) course strewn with obstacles including mud traps, barbed wire, streams and fire pits, organisers said. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash (INDIA
Close
6 / 20
Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin dives in a space suit as part of a training session in a swimming pool at the Star City space centre outside Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov (RUSSIA

Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin dives in a space suit as part of a training session in a swimming pool at themore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin dives in a space suit as part of a training session in a swimming pool at the Star City space centre outside Moscow February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Sergei Remezov (RUSSIA
Close
7 / 20
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", stands on top of a school in the old quarters of Havana February 5, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, climbed up the school on Tuesday, making his way up another historic building in Old Havana. He had climbed the landmark Havana Libre hotel on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer (CUBA

Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", stands on top of a school in the old quarters of Havana Fmore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", stands on top of a school in the old quarters of Havana February 5, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, climbed up the school on Tuesday, making his way up another historic building in Old Havana. He had climbed the landmark Havana Libre hotel on Monday. REUTERS/Stringer (CUBA
Close
8 / 20
2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。 REUTERS/Toby Melville

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 20
People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013.Paralysed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighbouring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. Picture is taken on February 1. To match feature BOSNIA-MOSTAR/ REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013.Paralysed by politicking, the Bosnian town more

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013.Paralysed by politicking, the Bosnian town of Mostar has entered 2013 without a budget to run soup-kitchens or kindergartens, to pay fire-fighters or heat schools. The cash is running out, and tensions are rising. It's a situation that observers say cannot go on, but somehow does, and in many ways is a microcosm of Bosnia in its dysfunction and stunted development. With neighbouring Croatia set to join the European Union on July 1, Mostar stands as a grim example of how far the country has fallen behind. Picture is taken on February 1. To match feature BOSNIA-MOSTAR/ REUTERS/Dado Ruvic (BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
Close
10 / 20
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel which is 126 metres (413 feet) high. REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool (CUBA

Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a wmore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a window in Havana February 4, 2013. Robert, who scales buildings all over the world without safety equipment, successfully climbed the hotel which is 126 metres (413 feet) high. REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool (CUBA
Close
11 / 20
Bikers start on sandy beach as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 3, 2013. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (FRANCE -

Bikers start on sandy beach as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Lemore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Bikers start on sandy beach as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Le Touquet, northern France, February 3, 2013. About 1,000 motorbikes and 500 quad bike riders descend on Le Touquet every year for the event. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol (FRANCE -
Close
12 / 20
Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013. The graffiti piece covering 2,100 square meters was envisioned by Brazilian graffiti artist Tomaz "Toz" Viana and created on a wall of a building belonging to global retail company B2W in Rio's harbor area. According to Toz, it was created to bring colour to a run down area. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL

Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013more

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013. The graffiti piece covering 2,100 square meters was envisioned by Brazilian graffiti artist Tomaz "Toz" Viana and created on a wall of a building belonging to global retail company B2W in Rio's harbor area. According to Toz, it was created to bring colour to a run down area. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes (BRAZIL
Close
13 / 20
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，获得最佳女主角奖的詹妮弗·劳伦斯上台领奖时摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，获得最佳女主角奖的詹妮弗·劳伦斯上台领奖时摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，获得最佳女主角奖的詹妮弗·劳伦斯上台领奖时摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
14 / 20
2月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加北部小村Kalantra，亲属在村长Javed Ahmed Wani的葬礼上痛哭。Kalantra村长Javed Ahmed Wani在其屋外遭武装分子射杀。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail

2月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加北部小村Kalantra，亲属在村长Javed Ahmed Wani的葬礼上痛哭。Kalantra村长Javed Ahmed Wani在其屋外遭武装分子射杀。 REUTERS/Danishmore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
2月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加北部小村Kalantra，亲属在村长Javed Ahmed Wani的葬礼上痛哭。Kalantra村长Javed Ahmed Wani在其屋外遭武装分子射杀。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Close
15 / 20
2月24日，葡萄牙里斯本，“Damn the Troika”组织成员喷绘一处壁画，反对政府的紧缩政策。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2月24日，葡萄牙里斯本，“Damn the Troika”组织成员喷绘一处壁画，反对政府的紧缩政策。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
2月24日，葡萄牙里斯本，“Damn the Troika”组织成员喷绘一处壁画，反对政府的紧缩政策。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 20
Supporters of the "Marea Ciudadana" (citizen movement) platform take part in a demonstration against cuts and evictions, calling for the resignation of the Spanish government, at Placa Sant Jaume in central Barcelona February 23, 2013. The protesters are also demonstrating against the use of rubber bullets by Catalan riot police. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino (SPAIN

Supporters of the "Marea Ciudadana" (citizen movement) platform take part in a demonstration against cuts and more

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
Supporters of the "Marea Ciudadana" (citizen movement) platform take part in a demonstration against cuts and evictions, calling for the resignation of the Spanish government, at Placa Sant Jaume in central Barcelona February 23, 2013. The protesters are also demonstrating against the use of rubber bullets by Catalan riot police. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino (SPAIN
Close
17 / 20
People hold candles during a praying ceremony for the health of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 22, 2013. Venezuela's cancer-stricken president, Chavez, is still suffering respiratory problems after surgery in Cuba two months ago, the government said on Thursday in a sombre first communique since his homecoming this week. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA

People hold candles during a praying ceremony for the health of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas Femore

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
People hold candles during a praying ceremony for the health of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas February 22, 2013. Venezuela's cancer-stricken president, Chavez, is still suffering respiratory problems after surgery in Cuba two months ago, the government said on Thursday in a sombre first communique since his homecoming this week. REUTERS/Jorge Silva (VENEZUELA
Close
18 / 20
2月20日，马里加奥，孩子们在一个足球场入口处的屋顶上玩耍。 REUTERS/Joe Penney

2月20日，马里加奥，孩子们在一个足球场入口处的屋顶上玩耍。 REUTERS/Joe Penney

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
2月20日，马里加奥，孩子们在一个足球场入口处的屋顶上玩耍。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
Close
19 / 20
2月20日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非运动员“刀锋战士”皮斯托里斯(Oscar Pistorius)因被控14日在南非家中枪杀了名模女友被捕后，出席保释听证会。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2月20日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非运动员“刀锋战士”皮斯托里斯(Oscar Pistorius)因被控14日在南非家中枪杀了名模女友被捕后，出席保释听证会。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

2013年 2月 27日 星期三
2月20日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非运动员“刀锋战士”皮斯托里斯(Oscar Pistorius)因被控14日在南非家中枪杀了名模女友被捕后，出席保释听证会。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013

路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013

下一个

路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013

路透2月照片精选(上) Pictures of Feb 2013

(Reuters) -路透社全球摄影记者2月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 2月 27日
24小时时事新闻(2月27日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(2月27日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 2月 26日
全球最美海滩榜 Best Beach

全球最美海滩榜 Best Beach

(Reuters) -TripAdvisor网站根据对旅游者的调查结果得出全球最美海滩排行榜，位于意大利西西里的Rabbit Beach荣登榜首。

2013年 2月 26日
24小时时事新闻(2月26日) 24Hours

24小时时事新闻(2月26日) 24Hours

(Reuters) -聚焦24小时读者最关注的全球热点新闻和突发事件。

2013年 2月 25日

精选图集

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

French youths protest election results

French youths protest election results

Riot police in Paris clash with youths when a demonstration against Marine Le Pen and her rival Emmanuel Macron turned violent.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐