路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
DATE IMPORTED: February 11, 2013 An assistant displays a black Fedora hat owned by late singer Michael Jacksonmore
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sits at the door of an overcrowded passenger train after boarding, at a railway stamore
A Buddhist splashes coloured water on Boudhanath Stupa during the first day of the three-day-long Losar, or Nemore
Revellers use fire extinguishers during a flour fight at the "O Entroido" festival in Spain's northwestern vilmore
Runners cheer after they finish the Color Run at Sydney Olympic Park February 10, 2013. According to organizermore
Competitors jump over a fire pit during the inaugural Mud Rush race in Kolad, 117 km (72 miles) south of Mumbamore
Russian cosmonaut Mikhail Tyurin dives in a space suit as part of a training session in a swimming pool at themore
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", stands on top of a school in the old quarters of Havana Fmore
2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
People walk next to destroyed building in Mostar, February 1, 2013.Paralysed by politicking, the Bosnian town more
Alain Robert of France, who is known as "Spiderman", climbs up the Habana Libre hotel as a youth looks out a wmore
Bikers start on sandy beach as they take part in the "Enduropale" motorcycle endurance race on the beach of Lemore
Graffiti artists put the final touches to an art piece on a building's wall in Rio de Janeiro February 1, 2013more
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，获得最佳女主角奖的詹妮弗·劳伦斯上台领奖时摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加北部小村Kalantra，亲属在村长Javed Ahmed Wani的葬礼上痛哭。Kalantra村长Javed Ahmed Wani在其屋外遭武装分子射杀。 REUTERS/Danishmore
2月24日，葡萄牙里斯本，“Damn the Troika”组织成员喷绘一处壁画，反对政府的紧缩政策。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Supporters of the "Marea Ciudadana" (citizen movement) platform take part in a demonstration against cuts and more
People hold candles during a praying ceremony for the health of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez in Caracas Femore
2月20日，马里加奥，孩子们在一个足球场入口处的屋顶上玩耍。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月20日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非运动员“刀锋战士”皮斯托里斯(Oscar Pistorius)因被控14日在南非家中枪杀了名模女友被捕后，出席保释听证会。 REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
