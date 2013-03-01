路透2月照片精选(下) Pictures of Feb 2013
2月11日，法国巴黎，德鲁奥拍卖行(Drouot)里将拍卖的已故流行音乐天王迈克尔·杰克逊的定制毡帽。REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
2月11日，印度安拉阿巴德，一名男子坐在拥挤车厢门口。印度北部城市安拉阿巴德的火车站10日因为举行印度教重要节日“大壶节”而发生踩踏事故，造成至少36人死亡。 REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
2月11日，尼泊尔加德满都，一名佛教徒在藏族新年庆祝活动中，向布特勒佛塔喷洒彩色水。 REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
2月11日，西班牙拉扎，狂欢者在面粉大战中使用灭火器。 REUTERS/Miguel Vidal
2月10日，澳大利亚悉尼奥运公园举行一场别开生面的“彩色赛跑”，吸引了上万名民众参与这场五颜六色的盛会。 REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
2月9日，印度孟买南部Kolad，参赛者在泥地障碍赛中跳过火坑。REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
2月8日，俄罗斯“星城”宇航员培训中心，俄罗斯宇航员米哈伊尔·秋林(Mikhail Tyurin)在培训中潜水。REUTERS/Sergei Remezov
2月4日，古巴哈瓦那，法国“蜘蛛人”Alain Robert在没有安全设备的保护下，成功攀爬高度达到126米的利贝酒店。 REUTERS/Ramon Espinosa/Pool
2月5日，英国伦敦，瑞士心理学家Bertolt Mayer观看依照其面部制作的仿生人“雷克斯”(Rex)。雷克斯造价约1百万美元，为全球首个仿生人。 REUTERS/Toby Melville
2月1日，波黑莫斯塔尔，一名女子经过一栋遭毁坏的建筑。REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
2月3日，法国勒图凯举行Enduropale摩托车越野耐力赛，选手们在海滩上行驶。约1,000名选手参加了这次比赛。 REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
2月1日，巴西里约热内卢，巴西涂鸦艺术家Tomaz "Toz" Viana在国际零售公司B2W的一座楼房墙壁上为自己的巨幅墙壁艺术作品做最后的修饰。 REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
2月24日，第85届奥斯卡金像奖颁奖典礼在美国好莱坞举行，获得最佳女主角奖的詹妮弗·劳伦斯上台领奖时摔倒。REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
2月25日，印控克什米尔斯利那加北部小村Kalantra，亲属在村长的葬礼上痛哭。村长Javed Ahmed Wani在其屋外遭武装分子射杀。 REUTERS/Danish Ismail
2月24日，葡萄牙里斯本，“Damn the Troika”组织成员喷绘一处壁画，反对政府的紧缩政策。REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
2月23日，西班牙巴塞罗那，“市民行动”的支持者在圣哈乌美广场参加示威活动，抗议旨在减少政府赤字的拉霍伊保守政府削减开支的行动。REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
2月22日，委内瑞拉加拉加斯，人们拿着蜡烛为总统查韦斯的健康祈福。委内瑞拉调查机构Hinterlaces公布的一项调查结果显示，尽管查韦斯已经住院并且远离公众视线两个半月，大多数委内瑞拉人预计他能够战胜癌症并继续履行总统more
2月20日，马里加奥，孩子们在一个足球场入口处的屋顶上玩耍。 REUTERS/Joe Penney
2月20日，南非比勒陀利亚，南非运动员“刀锋战士”皮斯托里斯(Oscar Pistorius)因被控14日在南非家中枪杀了名模女友被捕后，出席保释听证会。法院在22日的听证会中容许皮斯托里斯保释，等候续审。 REUTERmore
2月27日，美国华盛顿，一位在枪击案中丧失女儿的父亲出席参议院司法委员会有关禁止攻击性武器的听证会。 REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
