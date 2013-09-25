路透9月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will likely vote later on Wednesday on a draft resolution authorizing the use of military force in Syria, several members of the panel said. Pictured behind are protesters against the use of U.S. military force in Syria. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

