路透9月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Baramore
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tmore
The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportmore
University freshmen pretend to be dead in a simulated battle during their military training at a campus in Hefmore
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Mamore
A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellormore
He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, pilotedmore
Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Lmore
Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summore
A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozi imore
A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products on dimore
A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, Calimore
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Roggemore
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the more
An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September more
A swimmer passes a temporary floating sculpture as he trains on the Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park in London Sepmore
Buddhist monks who are supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), react during a protest as partmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her more
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.
Trump voters of Obama country
The views of Trump supporters in "swing" counties that went for Obama in 2008 and 2012 but then flipped for Trump last year -- a slice of the electorate dominated by white voters that is crucial to the Republican's re-election hopes and that Democrats want to win back.