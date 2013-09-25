路透9月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

版本:
A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)

A Free Syrian Army fighter shoots his weapon in the old city of Aleppo, September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT)
Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. Houses were ripped open, cars overturned and several people were hospitalised after what is believed to be a rare tornado ripped through Koshigaya and Noda, an hour's drive from central Tokyo on Monday, Japanese media reported. Thousands of homes were reported to be without power. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION)

Shuttlecocks are scattered inside a damaged gymnasium at Hokuyo junior high school after what seemed to be a tornado in Koshigaya, north of Tokyo September 2, 2013. Houses were ripped open, cars overturned and several people were hospitalised after what is believed to be a rare tornado ripped through Koshigaya and Noda, an hour's drive from central Tokyo on Monday, Japanese media reported. Thousands of homes were reported to be without power. REUTERS/Toru Hanai (JAPAN - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT EDUCATION)
The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. Anthropologists from the University of South Florida removed the first remains from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW EDUCATION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

The remains removed from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys waits to be loaded for transportation in Marianna, Florida, September 2, 2013. Anthropologists from the University of South Florida removed the first remains from the cemetery at the Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys in Marianna REUTERS/Edmund D. Fountain/Pool (UNITED STATES - Tags: CRIME LAW EDUCATION SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
University freshmen pretend to be dead in a simulated battle during their military training at a campus in Hefei, Anhui province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY MILITARY EDUCATION)

University freshmen pretend to be dead in a simulated battle during their military training at a campus in Hefei, Anhui province, September 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY MILITARY EDUCATION)
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will likely vote later on Wednesday on a draft resolution authorizing the use of military force in Syria, several members of the panel said. Pictured behind are protesters against the use of U.S. military force in Syria. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry reacts as he waits for U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, to arrive as he appears at a U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Syria on Capitol Hill in Washington, September 4, 2013. The U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee will likely vote later on Wednesday on a draft resolution authorizing the use of military force in Syria, several members of the panel said. Pictured behind are protesters against the use of U.S. military force in Syria. REUTERS/Jason Reed (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CONFLICT MILITARY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin September 4, 2014. The banner has been composed of single photographs and was presented to the media earlier this week in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

A worker passes concrete blocks atop a building covered with a banner depicting the hands of German Chancellor and leader of Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel in Berlin September 4, 2014. The banner has been composed of single photographs and was presented to the media earlier this week in the German capital. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)
He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around 35 minutes and landed successfully. Picture taken August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

He Yide sits in a glider before flying a plane in Guan county, Hebei province, August 31, 2013. He, 5, piloted a plane, accompanied by his coach last Saturday. The flight from Guan county to Beijing Wildlife Park at 150 m (492 feet) high took around 35 minutes and landed successfully. Picture taken August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY TRANSPORT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Life Park in Singapore September 5, 2013. Vujicic dived with sharks in a customized acrylic enclosure that takes in a 360-degree view of the shark habitat at the aquarium. Vujicic is in Singapore to give a motivational talk to a 5,000 strong audience on Saturday. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Nick Vujicic, an Australian motivational speaker who was born without limbs, swims with sharks at the Marine Life Park in Singapore September 5, 2013. Vujicic dived with sharks in a customized acrylic enclosure that takes in a 360-degree view of the shark habitat at the aquarium. Vujicic is in Singapore to give a motivational talk to a 5,000 strong audience on Saturday. REUTERS/Edgar Su (SINGAPORE - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Models are pictured in compact mirrors as they prepare backstage before a presentation of the Honor Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozi in August, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

A feeder holds a giant panda cub who was the only survivor of the triplets given birth by giant panda Jiaozi in August, at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province September 5, 2013. Picture taken September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: ANIMALS SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products on display, to check for possible radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul September 6, 2013. South Korea banned all fishery imports from a swath of Japan around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant on Friday, dealing another blow to Tokyo's credibility on the eve of the capital's bid to host the Olympics. Just hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broke away early from a global summit in Russia to personally back Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Summer Games, Seoul extended a ban on 50 imports from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, due to concerns about radiation contamination. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOOD)

A worker places a geiger counter on the surface of a fishery product, near mostly local fishery products on display, to check for possible radioactive contamination at a market in Seoul September 6, 2013. South Korea banned all fishery imports from a swath of Japan around the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant on Friday, dealing another blow to Tokyo's credibility on the eve of the capital's bid to host the Olympics. Just hours after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe broke away early from a global summit in Russia to personally back Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Summer Games, Seoul extended a ban on 50 imports from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, due to concerns about radiation contamination. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won (SOUTH KOREA - Tags: BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT FOOD)
A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

A man takes a photograph inside Exxopolis, an inflatable walk-in luminarium at Grand Park in Los Angeles, California, September 7, 2013. The inflatable walk-in luminarium, designed by Architects of Air, creates a maze of winding paths and domes featuring Islamic architecture, Archimedean solids, and Gothic cathedral designs. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Walton/Pool (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan (3rd R) celebrates with members of the Tokyo bid committee as Jacques Rogge President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announces Tokyo as the city to host the 2020 Summer Olympic Game during a ceremony in Buenos Aires September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Ian Walton/Pool (ARGENTINA - Tags: SPORT OLYMPICS POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SOCCER)

Former England soccer captain David Beckham holds his daughter Harper while waiting for a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: FASHION ENTERTAINMENT SPORT SOCCER)
An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. The world's biggest auto show is open to the public September 14 -22. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT)

An Audi A8 is reflected in the ceiling during a media preview day at the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) September 10, 2013. The world's biggest auto show is open to the public September 14 -22. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (GERMANY - Tags: BUSINESS TRANSPORT)
A swimmer passes a temporary floating sculpture as he trains on the Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013. Ennis-Hill launched the upcoming World Triathlon Grand Final which takes place this coming weekend. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TRIATHLON)

A swimmer passes a temporary floating sculpture as he trains on the Serpentine Lake at Hyde Park in London September 11, 2013. Ennis-Hill launched the upcoming World Triathlon Grand Final which takes place this coming weekend. REUTERS/Toby Melville (BRITAIN - Tags: SPORT TRIATHLON)
Buddhist monks who are supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), react during a protest as party leader Sam Rainsy announces the result of a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 16, 2013. Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for talks and officials said they had agreed to look at how future general elections are held but the long-serving premier refused to give in to demands for an independent inquiry into the July 28 poll. The protest was staged a day after police used force to scatter protesters challenging a disputed election win by Hun Sen, sparking clashes in which one man was shot dead. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CAMBODIA - Tags: RELIGION CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Buddhist monks who are supporters of the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), react during a protest as party leader Sam Rainsy announces the result of a meeting with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 16, 2013. Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for talks and officials said they had agreed to look at how future general elections are held but the long-serving premier refused to give in to demands for an independent inquiry into the July 28 poll. The protest was staged a day after police used force to scatter protesters challenging a disputed election win by Hun Sen, sparking clashes in which one man was shot dead. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CAMBODIA - Tags: RELIGION CIVIL UNREST POLITICS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. Merkel's allies of the Bavarian Christian Social Union party CSU swept to victory in a state election in Bavaria on Sunday, regaining the absolute assembly majority they lost in 2008 and providing a show of conservative strength for the chancellor a week before Germany goes to the polls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. Merkel's allies of the Bavarian Christian Social Union party CSU swept to victory in a state election in Bavaria on Sunday, regaining the absolute assembly majority they lost in 2008 and providing a show of conservative strength for the chancellor a week before Germany goes to the polls. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch (GERMANY - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
