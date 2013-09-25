版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 9月 25日 星期三 09:18 BJT

路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month

Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Numerous tents are seen during the 2013 International I Camping Festival in Mount Wugongshan of Pingxiang, Jiangxi province, September 14, 2013. The event which opened on September 14 attracted more than 15,000 campers all over the world, according to Xinhua News Agency. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANNIVERSARY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
A woman uses her mobile phone to download books in a free mobile library in central Kiev September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A woman uses her mobile phone to download books in a free mobile library in central Kiev September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich (UKRAINE - Tags: SOCIETY EDUCATION)
Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) react during the last day of a three-day protest at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 17, 2013. Cambodia's main opposition party said a deal to end the stalemate over July's disputed general election could be near and a rally by its supporters went ahead on Tuesday without the violence seen at the weekend, when one man was shot dead. Prime Minister Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for a second day of talks and officials said they had agreed to look at reforms to institutions, but the long-serving premier still rejected the idea of an independent inquiry into the July poll. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CAMBODIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) react during the last day of a three-day protest at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 17, 2013. Cambodia's main opposition party said a deal to end the stalemate over July's disputed general election could be near and a rally by its supporters went ahead on Tuesday without the violence seen at the weekend, when one man was shot dead. Prime Minister Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for a second day of talks and officials said they had agreed to look at reforms to institutions, but the long-serving premier still rejected the idea of an independent inquiry into the July poll. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CAMBODIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
Models present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Models present creations from the Adidas by Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett (BRITAIN - Tags: FASHION)
A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the power plant uses natural gas and oil. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference will be held in Stockholm September 23 to 26. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENERGY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A Massachusetts Water Resources Authority wind turbine turns in front of a 1951 megawatt fossil fuel power plant in Charlestown, Massachusetts September 18, 2013. The wind turbine powers the MWRA waste water pumping station at that site and the power plant uses natural gas and oil. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change conference will be held in Stockholm September 23 to 26. This is an in-camera, multiple exposure photograph. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT ENERGY)
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of "Prey", a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo (HUNGARY - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Dancers perform during a rehearsal of "Prey", a dance choreographed by Yvette Bozsik, in Budapest, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo (HUNGARY - Tags: SOCIETY ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A man takes a picture of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while it is on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. The giant rubber duck, which is 18 m (60 ft) high and weighs 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds), made its first public appearance in Taiwan on Thursday. It will be displayed at Kaohsiung Harbor from September 19 to October 20. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWANSOCIETY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A man takes a picture of the "Rubber Duck" by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman while it is on display at Kaohsiung Harbor, southern Taiwan, September 19, 2013. The giant rubber duck, which is 18 m (60 ft) high and weighs 1,000 kg (2,200 pounds), made its first public appearance in Taiwan on Thursday. It will be displayed at Kaohsiung Harbor from September 19 to October 20. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang (TAIWANSOCIETY - Tags: SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A visitor takes photos of the art project 'Blue Peace Flock' by artists Rainer Bonk and Bertamaria Reetz in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg, September 20, 2013. The installation of 100 blue sheep sculptures symbolizing that 'everyone is equal and everybody is important' is on display until Sunday. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A visitor takes photos of the art project 'Blue Peace Flock' by artists Rainer Bonk and Bertamaria Reetz in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg, September 20, 2013. The installation of 100 blue sheep sculptures symbolizing that 'everyone is equal and everybody is important' is on display until Sunday. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer (GERMANY - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)
An injured woman cries for help after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets seeking safety. REUTERS/Noor Khamis (KENYA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
An injured woman cries for help after gunmen stormed the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi September 21, 2013. Gunmen stormed the shopping mall in the Kenyan capital on Saturday killing at least 15 people, according to the Kenyan Red Cross, and sending scores fleeing into shops, a cinema and onto the streets seeking safety. REUTERS/Noor Khamis (KENYA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) TEMPLATE OUT
Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo to life in jail on Sunday after finding him guilty on all counts following his dramatic five-day trial last month on charges of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power.REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Men look at a screen displaying a picture of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai standing trial on the website of a court's microblog, in Jinan, Shandong province September 22, 2013. The court sentenced former Chongqing Municipality Communist Party Secretary Bo to life in jail on Sunday after finding him guilty on all counts following his dramatic five-day trial last month on charges of corruption, taking bribes and abuse of power.REUTERS/Aly Song (CHINA - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW)
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. According to official Xinhua news agency, China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas. REUTERS/Chance Chan (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Visitors take pictures of tidal waves under the influence of Typhoon Usagi in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, September 22, 2013. According to official Xinhua news agency, China's National Meteorological Center issued its highest alert, warning that Usagi would bring gales and downpours to southern coastal areas. REUTERS/Chance Chan (CHINA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY DISASTER TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Models present creations from the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2014 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Max Rossi (ITALY - Tags: FASHION)
A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a rail link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea on Sunday, holding out the prospect of increased trade for the reclusive nation with its biggest neighbors after years of international sanctions. Picture taken September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev (NORTH KOREA - Tags: TRANSPORT POLITICS BUSINESS)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A participant dressed in traditional Korean dress called "Hanbok" squats during a ceremony to mark the re-opening of a rail link between Russia and North Korea at the port of Rajin September 22, 2013. Russia re-opened a railway link with North Korea on Sunday, holding out the prospect of increased trade for the reclusive nation with its biggest neighbors after years of international sanctions. Picture taken September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev (NORTH KOREA - Tags: TRANSPORT POLITICS BUSINESS)
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SPORT SOCIETY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Three-year-old Wang Wuka practises snooker as his father Wang Yin positions the balls on the table at their home in Xuancheng, Anhui province, September 14, 2013. Wang Yin, a snooker fan, has been teaching his son the sport for more than two years. The boy, who vows to be a top snooker player, undergoes five hours of training daily to shoot the balls with precision. Picture taken September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer (CHINA - Tags: SPORT SOCIETY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. Fourteen new joiners to the 128-giant-panda-family at the base were shown to the public on Monday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Breeders take care of giant panda cubs inside a crib at Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in Chengdu, Sichuan province, September 23, 2013. Fourteen new joiners to the 128-giant-panda-family at the base were shown to the public on Monday, according to local media. REUTERS/China Daily (CHINA - Tags: SOCIETY ANIMALS TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) CHINA OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN CHINA
A woman wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
A woman wears a costume during the West Indian Day Parade in the Brooklyn borough of New York September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer (UNITED STATES - Tags: SOCIETY)
Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
Residents flee as winds whip flames from the Morgan fire along Morgan Territory Road near Clayton, California in unincorporated Contra Costa County September 9, 2013. The blaze, burning in dense, dry scrub, grass and timber in and around Mount Diablo State Park, had scorched some 3,700 acres (1,500 hectares) by Monday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of about 100 homes at the edge of the town of Clayton. REUTERS/Noah Berger (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian coast. The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater platforms. Picture taken August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: TRANSPORT MARITIME DISASTER)

2013年 9月 25日 星期三
An aerial view shows the Costa Concordia as it lies on its side next to Giglio Island taken from an Italian navy helicopter August 26, 2013. The wrecked Costa Concordia cruise ship could be upright again next week, nearly two years after the liner capsized and killed at least 30 people off the Italian coast. The giant vessel, which has lain partly submerged in shallow waters off the Tuscan island of Giglio since the accident in January 2012, will be rolled off the seabed and onto underwater platforms. Picture taken August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi (ITALY - Tags: TRANSPORT MARITIME DISASTER)
