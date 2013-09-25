路透9月照片精选(下) Pictures of the Month

Supporters of Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) react during the last day of a three-day protest at Freedom Park in Phnom Penh September 17, 2013. Cambodia's main opposition party said a deal to end the stalemate over July's disputed general election could be near and a rally by its supporters went ahead on Tuesday without the violence seen at the weekend, when one man was shot dead. Prime Minister Hun Sen met opposition leader Sam Rainsy for a second day of talks and officials said they had agreed to look at reforms to institutions, but the long-serving premier still rejected the idea of an independent inquiry into the July poll. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha (CAMBODIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

Close