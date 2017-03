年度图片(新闻类) Pictures of the Year 2012

A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in centrmore

A participant wears a sticker with the word "Obey!" during an opposition protest on Revolution square in central Moscow February 26, 2012. Thousands of Russians joined hands to form a ring around Moscow city centre on Sunday in protest against Vladimir Putin's likely return as president in an election next week. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov (RUSSIA - Tags: CIVIL UNREST ELECTIONS POLITICS)

Close