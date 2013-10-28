大家一起做披萨 Pizza school
在法国南部卡普代镇(Cap D'Ail)有一所法国披萨师培训学校，它教授学员如何制作披萨以及进行杂技披萨表演。(图为教授杂技披萨课程的Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Ermore
面临工作变动或者失业的人们会选择参加这个为期四周的披萨师职业培训课程。(图为参加披萨师培训课程的学员们在做笔记。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
制作披萨时首先要擀平披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
接着学员们要用手指筛面粉，均匀地撒到面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
面皮完成之后要把番茄酱涂抹在面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
将披萨皮放置在烤箱中加热。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
把配料平铺在烤饼上以后再次进入烤箱。(图为意大利主厨兼披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia把鱼片状鸭胸肉和鹅肝铺在披萨上。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
披萨课程的学员展示最后成型的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
除了学着制作披萨，老师还教授如何进行杂耍式的披萨表演。(图为Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
在老师的指导下，匹萨课程的学员们练习在空中扔披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
失业的比利时人Jules Stassen是这个课程的学员，他用平板电脑纪录老师制作披萨的过程。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
比利时人Jules Stassen手端着一叠披萨皮。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen从烤箱取出披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Jules Stassen给制作完成的披萨拍照。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
学员Jules Stassen品尝制作而成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
比利时人Jules Stassen展示他在匹萨师培训学校获得的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Maurizio Scalia是一名意大利主厨兼这所披萨师培训学校的老师，他与学生一起品尝制作完成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia与参加他课程的学员一同合影。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
披萨课程的学员们分享美味的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
顺利完成披萨师培训课程的学员们的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
