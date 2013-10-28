版本:
中国
图片 | 2013年 10月 28日 星期一 15:32 BJT

大家一起做披萨 Pizza school

在法国南部卡普代镇(Cap D'Ail)有一所法国披萨师培训学校，它教授学员如何制作披萨以及进行杂技披萨表演。(图为教授杂技披萨课程的Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

在法国南部卡普代镇(Cap D'Ail)有一所法国披萨师培训学校，它教授学员如何制作披萨以及进行杂技披萨表演。(图为教授杂技披萨课程的Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Ermore

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
在法国南部卡普代镇(Cap D'Ail)有一所法国披萨师培训学校，它教授学员如何制作披萨以及进行杂技披萨表演。(图为教授杂技披萨课程的Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
1 / 20
面临工作变动或者失业的人们会选择参加这个为期四周的披萨师职业培训课程。(图为参加披萨师培训课程的学员们在做笔记。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

面临工作变动或者失业的人们会选择参加这个为期四周的披萨师职业培训课程。(图为参加披萨师培训课程的学员们在做笔记。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
面临工作变动或者失业的人们会选择参加这个为期四周的披萨师职业培训课程。(图为参加披萨师培训课程的学员们在做笔记。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
2 / 20
制作披萨时首先要擀平披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

制作披萨时首先要擀平披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
制作披萨时首先要擀平披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
3 / 20
接着学员们要用手指筛面粉，均匀地撒到面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

接着学员们要用手指筛面粉，均匀地撒到面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
接着学员们要用手指筛面粉，均匀地撒到面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
4 / 20
面皮完成之后要把番茄酱涂抹在面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

面皮完成之后要把番茄酱涂抹在面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
面皮完成之后要把番茄酱涂抹在面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
5 / 20
将披萨皮放置在烤箱中加热。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

将披萨皮放置在烤箱中加热。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
将披萨皮放置在烤箱中加热。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
6 / 20
把配料平铺在烤饼上以后再次进入烤箱。(图为意大利主厨兼披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia把鱼片状鸭胸肉和鹅肝铺在披萨上。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

把配料平铺在烤饼上以后再次进入烤箱。(图为意大利主厨兼披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia把鱼片状鸭胸肉和鹅肝铺在披萨上。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
把配料平铺在烤饼上以后再次进入烤箱。(图为意大利主厨兼披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia把鱼片状鸭胸肉和鹅肝铺在披萨上。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
7 / 20
披萨课程的学员展示最后成型的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

披萨课程的学员展示最后成型的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
披萨课程的学员展示最后成型的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
8 / 20
除了学着制作披萨，老师还教授如何进行杂耍式的披萨表演。(图为Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

除了学着制作披萨，老师还教授如何进行杂耍式的披萨表演。(图为Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
除了学着制作披萨，老师还教授如何进行杂耍式的披萨表演。(图为Nabil Berrahmane(左)演示如何在空中扔披萨面皮。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
9 / 20
在老师的指导下，匹萨课程的学员们练习在空中扔披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

在老师的指导下，匹萨课程的学员们练习在空中扔披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
在老师的指导下，匹萨课程的学员们练习在空中扔披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
10 / 20
失业的比利时人Jules Stassen是这个课程的学员，他用平板电脑纪录老师制作披萨的过程。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

失业的比利时人Jules Stassen是这个课程的学员，他用平板电脑纪录老师制作披萨的过程。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
失业的比利时人Jules Stassen是这个课程的学员，他用平板电脑纪录老师制作披萨的过程。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
11 / 20
比利时人Jules Stassen手端着一叠披萨皮。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

比利时人Jules Stassen手端着一叠披萨皮。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
比利时人Jules Stassen手端着一叠披萨皮。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
12 / 20
Jules Stassen从烤箱取出披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jules Stassen从烤箱取出披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
Jules Stassen从烤箱取出披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
13 / 20
Jules Stassen给制作完成的披萨拍照。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Jules Stassen给制作完成的披萨拍照。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
Jules Stassen给制作完成的披萨拍照。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
14 / 20
学员Jules Stassen品尝制作而成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

学员Jules Stassen品尝制作而成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
学员Jules Stassen品尝制作而成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
15 / 20
比利时人Jules Stassen展示他在匹萨师培训学校获得的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

比利时人Jules Stassen展示他在匹萨师培训学校获得的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
比利时人Jules Stassen展示他在匹萨师培训学校获得的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
16 / 20
Maurizio Scalia是一名意大利主厨兼这所披萨师培训学校的老师，他与学生一起品尝制作完成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Maurizio Scalia是一名意大利主厨兼这所披萨师培训学校的老师，他与学生一起品尝制作完成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
Maurizio Scalia是一名意大利主厨兼这所披萨师培训学校的老师，他与学生一起品尝制作完成的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
17 / 20
披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia与参加他课程的学员一同合影。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia与参加他课程的学员一同合影。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
披萨师培训学校老师Maurizio Scalia与参加他课程的学员一同合影。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
18 / 20
披萨课程的学员们分享美味的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

披萨课程的学员们分享美味的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
披萨课程的学员们分享美味的披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
19 / 20
顺利完成披萨师培训课程的学员们的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

顺利完成披萨师培训课程的学员们的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

2013年 10月 28日 星期一
顺利完成披萨师培训课程的学员们的毕业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ

朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ

下一个

朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ

朝韩非军事区成旅游胜地 Tourists in the DMZ

(Reuters) - 现在要是来到朝韩非军事区(DMZ)，看到的不是剑拔弩张的紧张场面，而是熙熙攘攘的游客和旅游纪念品商店。

2013年 10月 28日
路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

路透10月照片精选(上) Pictures of the Month

(Reuters) - 路透社全球摄影记者10月优秀新闻照片大汇总。请尽享视觉盛宴。

2013年 10月 28日
魔幻超现实艺术 Surreal art

魔幻超现实艺术 Surreal art

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 28日
失重 Zero gravity

失重 Zero gravity

(Reuters) -

2013年 10月 28日

精选图集

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐