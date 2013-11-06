自己动手做披萨 Pizza school
在法国南部卡普代镇(Cap D'Ail)有一所法国披萨师培训学校，教授学员如何制作披萨及杂技披萨表演。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
很多失业人士选择参加为期四周的披萨师职业培训课程。(学员们在课堂上做笔记。)REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
制作披萨面团。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
接着要将面粉均匀的撒到面皮上。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
在面皮上涂满番茄酱。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
将披萨皮放置在烤箱中加热。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
把配料摆放好后再次进入烤箱。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
展示成果。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
除了学着制作披萨，老师还教授如何进行杂耍式的披萨表演。 REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
在老师的指导下，匹萨课程的学员们练习抛面饼。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
一名学员纪录老师制作披萨的过程。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
半成品出炉。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
一名学员从烤箱取出披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
学员拍摄自己的作品。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
一名学员品尝披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
老师(右)带领学生一起品尝披萨。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
分享美味。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
全家福。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
一名学员展示他的结业证书。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
学员们顺利完成披萨师培训课程。REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
