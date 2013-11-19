俄罗斯发生空难 当局排除恐怖袭击可能 Russia Plane Crash
2013年11月17日，一架波音737客机在俄罗斯喀山市机场降落时坠毁，机上50人全部遇难。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
这架从莫斯科起飞的飞机在尝试降落时触地爆炸，遇难者包括44名乘客和6名机组人员。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄罗斯紧急情况部发言人称，出事飞机属于俄罗斯鞑靼斯坦航空公司。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
俄总统府发表声明称，总统普京对事故遇难者表示深切哀悼，已责令政府迅速成立调查委员会调查空难原因。(11月17日，在喀山机场等待的乘客亲人。)REUTERS/Yegor Aleev
目前，飞行记录仪(即黑匣子)已经找到，将被送往莫斯科进行分析，但俄官方排除了恐怖袭击的可能。 REUTERS/Yegor Aleev
俄方将从“操作失误、机械故障、劣质燃料、地勤问题以及天气条件不佳”等五方面着手调查失事原因。 REUTERS/Yegor Aleev
联邦航空运输局发言人谢尔盖•伊兹沃利斯基表示，确定客机是在第二次试降时因某些原因与控制塔附近的跑道发生碰撞，导致坠毁和爆炸。(11月18日，喀山机场附近，一名女子向遇难者献花。)REUTERS/Maxim Shemetomore
失事的波音737客机的航班号为“363”，于1990年开始服役，是一架已服役了23年且多次“转手”的老客机。 REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
11月18日，俄罗斯总理梅德韦杰夫在会议前为喀山机场飞机坠毁事故的遇难者默哀。 REUTERS/Alexander Astafyev/RIA Novosti/Pool
俄罗斯天然气工业保险公司称将为此次空难的每名遇难者家属提供202.5万卢布(约合37.9万人民币)的赔偿。(11月18日，喀山机场的一号航站楼。)REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
血浴阿舒拉节 Ashura festival
(Reuters) - 画面血腥，观者慎入。 印度、伊拉克等国家和地区的什叶派穆斯林在一年一度阿舒拉节集会上以鞭打自己等自虐方式纪念阿舒拉节。
中国将启动“单独两孩”政策 Children of China
(Reuters) - 中国将启动一方是独生子女的夫妇可生育两个孩子的政策，但卫计委官员称，现阶段还不能实施普遍可以生育两个孩子的政策。
走近斯里兰卡 Inside SRI LANKA
(Reuters) -
天使超模年度秀 Victoria's Secret
(Reuters) -世界级超模齐聚一堂，在纽约上演2013年度维多利亚的秘密内衣秀。
