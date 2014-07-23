塑料瓶漂流船 Plastic bottle boat
A safety ring is seen on a boat, made with plastic bottles, in Nymburk, Czech Republic July 12, 2014. Jan Karamore
(L-R) Jakub Bures, Jan Kara and Jan Holan attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat more
Jakub Bures (L) and Jan Holan attach a plastic garden chair to a wooden frame as they build a boat in their yamore
Jakub Bures' hand is seen in between plastic bottles in a garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cemore
(L-R) Jan Holan, Jakub Bures and Jan Kara attach plastic garden chairs to a wooden frame as they build a boat more
Jakub Bures (front) and Jan Kara arrange sealed plastic bottles into the shape of a boat in their garage in Nymore
A wrench and strapped plastic bottles are seen in a yard in Nymburk July 1, 2014. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Kara tie plastic bottles as they build a boat in their garage in Nymburk April 3, 2014more
(L-R) Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe more
A man (L) fishes as Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottlesmore
Jakub Bures, Jan Kara, Jan Brand and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river more
Jan Kara (R) and Jan Holan pedal their boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kostelec nad Lamore
Jakub Bures (R) and Jan Holan are seen through a cabin window as they pedal their boat, made with plastic bottmore
Jan Kara drinks water from a plastic bottle on his boat, made with plastic bottles, on the Elbe river near Kosmore
Jan Kara, Jakub Bures, Jan Brand and Jan Holan sit on their boat, made with plastic bottles, as they wait in amore
