中国
2014年 7月 25日

塑料瓶漂流船 Plastic bottle boat

2014年7月22日，捷克宁布尔克，一名22岁的大学生和同龄的汽车修理工利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik

2014年7月22日，捷克宁布尔克，一名22岁的大学生和同龄的汽车修理工利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik

2014年 7月 25日
2014年7月22日，捷克宁布尔克，一名22岁的大学生和同龄的汽车修理工利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik
两人计划从家乡宁布尔克出发，顺着易北河一路前往汉堡市，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

两人计划从家乡宁布尔克出发，顺着易北河一路前往汉堡市，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
两人计划从家乡宁布尔克出发，顺着易北河一路前往汉堡市，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
搭建木质框架。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

搭建木质框架。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
搭建木质框架。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
船身框架为木质。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

船身框架为木质。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
船身框架为木质。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
安装踏板动力座椅。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

安装踏板动力座椅。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
安装踏板动力座椅。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
排列塑料瓶。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

排列塑料瓶。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
排列塑料瓶。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
编制塑料船身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

编制塑料船身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
编制塑料船身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
连接塑料瓶身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

连接塑料瓶身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
连接塑料瓶身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
将塑料瓶身按排列绑紧。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

将塑料瓶身按排列绑紧。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
将塑料瓶身按排列绑紧。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
驾船出发。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

驾船出发。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
驾船出发。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
沿河漂流。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik

沿河漂流。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik

2014年 7月 25日
沿河漂流。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik
视野辽阔。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

视野辽阔。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
视野辽阔。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
全速前进。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

全速前进。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
全速前进。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
22岁的大学生引用瓶装水。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

22岁的大学生引用瓶装水。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
22岁的大学生引用瓶装水。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
沿河漂流。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

沿河漂流。 REUTERS/David W Cerny

2014年 7月 25日
沿河漂流。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
