塑料瓶漂流船 Plastic bottle boat
2014年7月22日，捷克宁布尔克，一名22岁的大学生和同龄的汽车修理工利用5000个废旧塑料瓶建造了一艘长约10米的漂流船。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik
两人计划从家乡宁布尔克出发，顺着易北河一路前往汉堡市，旨在让人们关注日益严重的塑料污染。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
搭建木质框架。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
船身框架为木质。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
安装踏板动力座椅。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
排列塑料瓶。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
编制塑料船身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
连接塑料瓶身。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
将塑料瓶身按排列绑紧。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
驾船出发。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
沿河漂流。 REUTERS/Rene Volfik
视野辽阔。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
全速前进。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
22岁的大学生引用瓶装水。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
沿河漂流。 REUTERS/David W Cerny
