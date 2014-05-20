《花花公子》年度玩伴女郎 Playmate of the Year
2014年5月15日，美国洛杉矶，现年27岁的肯尼迪•萨默斯(Kennedy Summers)当选为2014年度花花公子玩伴女郎。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
《花花公子》创办人希夫纳的儿子库珀(Cooper Hefner)出席颁奖仪式。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
肯尼迪•萨默斯是《花花公子》的第55位年度玩伴女郎，她获得10万美金的奖金和一辆汽车外加一辆摩托车。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
于1952年创刊的《花花公子》是全球第六大杂志。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
玩伴女郎是《花花公子》精选玩伴页的女模特，当月玩伴女郎页上包括裸照、一张海报以及一个简短的传记资料表。(库珀与玩伴女郎们合影。) REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
每年十二位当月玩伴女郎中的一位将当选为年度玩伴女郎。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
肯尼迪•萨默斯与2013年度玩伴女郎Raquel Pomplun(右)合影。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
库珀•希夫纳“左拥右抱”。 REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
最有名的《花花公子》玩伴女郎莫过于玛丽莲·梦露，梦露是《花花公子》杂志1953年12月的玩伴女郎。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
众多模特渴望登上《花花公子》杂志封面，成为玩伴女郎，这将使她们登上模特生涯的巅峰。REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian
